Who in the heck is Casey Stengel?
Which childhood keepsakes did your family discard after you left home?
Delores Cole Wilson’s family put her toys, Cracker Jack collectibles and gumball machine in the attic, as did Sherry Langford Cox’s family, and these items disappeared over time.
Marie Sheron’s mother tossed out her old dolls and Halloween costumes and — just for your information — an original Barbie doll is now worth $10,000.
Maureen Renault once had a collection of sock puppets and when Harriet Barett was out of town, she lost most of her childhood keepsakes when her family moved.
John Foster has lost both an individual and family collection of arrowheads, including a sphere head, which had been found on the family farm in Cherokee County. He also had purchased with his newspaper delivery earnings a motorized scooter which was swapped for a house painting.
Fred Bryant still has a vintage Lone Ranger card which was issued by Merita Bread Co., but the family sold his Wizzar motorbike.
Fran Friedman grew up in the Bronx and had a prized collection of Yankee player baseball cards and a large bag of assorted marbles that her mother discarded when she went off to college. She had written Helen Keller and had received a prized reply letter from Keller’s staff that was also lost,
I can remember I was walking by the Candy Kitchen when I opened a Topps baseball card package and there was a Mickey Mantle card. A pristine 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card just sold for $12.5 million dollars.
Like most kids of the 1950s, I collected baseball and football cards. However, my mother gave them to a first cousin who did not know the difference between a baseball from a Chinese spy balloon, and he took what today would be worth several thousand dollars and used clothes pins to put the cards on bicycle spokes to make a flapping noise,
A couple of years ago, I went to a youth league baseball game and a buddy, Robbie Jenkins, was coaching first base and I called out, “Look, there is Casey Stengel!” and we both smiled. A minute later I heard a young mother ask her husband, “Who is Casey Stengel?”
In the 1950s, souvenirs of WWII once brought a prime price, but today the market is almost nonexistent. The youth of today have their own heroes and the mementos of baby boomers may well languish in a hot attic.
