Builders’ losses top $50 million for 1997 — Builders Transport officials aren’t commenting on the company’s recently released 1997 earnings statement, which saw the Camden-based trucking firm post a loss for the year of more than $50 million.
The larger-than-anticipated loss leaves Builders with a negative net worth of more than $26 million and coupled with statements from its auditing firm, raises serious doubts about the company’s ability to survive.
Additionally, the report said Builders’ ”current cash flow projections indicate that the company may not be able to satisfy all of its payables that come due in April unless the company obtains additional funding.”
It also said that if the company’s right to self-insure is revoked by the Federal Highway Administration — and that’s a possibility — it could cost the company an additional $6 million during the first six months of 1998.
Builders’ Winston-Salem, N.C., auditing firm, Ernst & Young, wrote that the company’s economic circumstances “raise substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”
That “going concern” issue is one that the Securities and Exchange Commission requires auditors to evaluate in dealing with publicly traded companies such as Builders. It’s a red flag that indicates extreme problems within a company and, as its wording implies, acknowledges that a company might not be able to survive.
Local tech courses to offer jump on college credits — Kershaw County high school students will be able to get a head start on their college years as the county and Central Carolina Technical College pair up to offer a number of college-level business courses.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Kershaw County Board of School Trustees, Dr. Mary Catherine Norwood, assistant superintendent for education, explained how the career education program will increase the quality of education students receive not only in high school, but in college as well.
In hopes of better preparing students for post-secondary education, the Bethune, Camden, Lugoff-Elgin and ATEC high school campuses will begin offering a variety of courses next school year, including basic accounting, introduction to computers, marketing, typing/keyboarding, and office systems and procedures.
Thanks to a recent articulation agreement made between the school district and Central Carolina, students who master of or more these courses will receive credit at the college as long as they enroll at the campus within three to five years after graduating from high school.
The agreement, which runs from 1998 until the year 2000, also requires that students receive adequate course competency rankings from their teachers, as well as meet all CCTC admissions requirements.
McCaskill throws badge into race for sheriff’s post — Steve McCaskill recently announced his candidacy for re-election to a second term as sheriff of Kershaw County.
“I have enjoyed my first term, and I’m hoping the next term is equally as enjoyable,” the Republican candidate said.
McCaskill said he has had success with the department’s resident deputy and area investigator programs.
“I feel we have better police protection in the further parts of the county,” he said.
As part of that plan to increase the police presence in certain communities, the department has established substations at Sherwood Apartment’s second addition and Beaver Creek.
Under McCaskill’s leadership, the sheriff’s department landed a grant to add a school resource officer at Lugoff-Elgin High School. The office is also working on plans for a similar officer to handle North Central and Bethune high schools.
Two new additions to the force during McCaskill’s first term are four-legged deputies. Key, the department’s drug dog, has been assisting officers on narcotics raids, and the office is currently training a bloodhound to track suspects.