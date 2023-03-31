Around here, The Carolina Cup in Camden kicks off the spring season. If you’ve never been, it’s basically a preppy tailgate party and if you’re lucky, you just might see a horse!
I’ve been as a college student, but it’s a different game as an adult.
Here are my tips to help you plan your infield tailgate party on Saturday, April 1.
Attire: Go bold or go home
The clothes here are all bright and preppy! Think Rainbow Row in Charleston and you’ll get the idea.
The ladies can’t go wrong with a springy dress (think Lilly Pulitzer) and you’ll need a wide-brim hat. For shoes, pick something cute, but comfortable, because you will be walking. If you choose heels, go with a wedge or block heel since you’ll be on grass.
In the event of bad weather, bring a change of clothes and shoes, but please get your pictures before everyone changes.
For gentlemen, this is the best time to breakout your bow ties and seersucker suits! For inspiration, check out their Instagram, @carolinacup.
Set up: Simple elegance
You’ll need the basics:
• Pop-up tent
• Folding tables for food and bar
• Several folding chairs (ask your guests to bring their own folding chairs, too)
• Cooler(s) for drinks and ice
• Plates, napkins, plastic ware, wipes, trash bags
For food, you’ll want finger foods that don’t require heat or refrigeration. The best option is to order a sandwich tray from a local deli and serve it with simple side platters like a vegetable tray, fruit tray and a dessert tray. You can divide these up amongst your guests or have one person organize it all and everyone chip in.
For drinks, have an assortment of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to choose from. We’ve had a Bloody Mary station, mimosa station and martini station, along with selection of beer, soda, tea and water.
For décor, simple is best. We use floral tablecloths, a couple of faux floral arrangements and some pretty serving platters.
Other miscellaneous items include sunblock, hand fans and wireless speakers.
