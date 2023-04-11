Flag disrespected
On April 6, I saw the U.S. flag at Wateree River Veterans Park being flown below the flags of the various armed services. This is in direct contravention of the U.S. Flag Code and a clear slap in the face to the nation and to every veteran who ever fought for the country. As a retired veteran of nearly 29 years, I am personally and professionally insulted.
Who authorized this action? Why? It is unconscionable that any government agency would make such a vulgar swipe at our nation and to our veterans.
Whoever authorized such an insult, and the people who carried it out, should be severely disciplined.
Ruppert Baird, Lugoff