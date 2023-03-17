It’s Sunshine Week and the S.C. Freedom of Information (FOIA) was created just as much for you as it is for me and my fellow journalists. On Tuesday, I told you how make your own FOIA requests. Today, I want to touch on another way Mr. and Mrs. County can use the act.
The S.C. FOIA doesn’t just refer to documents; it also governs meetings of public bodies — from the S.C. State House all the way down to not just county, city or town councils, but their committees, commissions, boards and so on.
It “makes records and meetings of public bodies open and available to citizens and their representatives in the press,” according to the S.C. Press Association’s (SCPA) Citizen’s Guide to South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act page on its website. I urge you to visit it by going to https://scpress.org/foia-citizens-guide/. It starts with: “This openness is important because it allows the public to learn about the performance of public officials and the expenditure of public funds.” The guide will tell you who and what is covered by the S.C. FOIA, the kinds of public records it covers and how to make a request, and how meetings of public bodies have to be open when they have a quorum (a majority of members present) and how they enter executive sessions. It will also tell you about things are “exempt” from public disclosure and, therefore, what can be discussed behind closed doors.
Sometimes (rarely in Kershaw County), a public body — let’s use a council as an example — will enter an executive session inappropriately. It has to approve a motion to enter executive session for one of the following reasons: to discuss the hiring, firing, promotion or discipline of an employee; contract negotiations, including the sale (or purchase) of property; receipt of legal advice (this is not a blanket exemption, but it would take a longer column to explain how it works); to discuss security personnel or devices (notice that doesn’t say “plans”); to discuss something that could lead to a criminal prosecution; or industrial recruitment and/or economic development matters.
SCPA attorneys and my colleagues on the SCPA’s FOI Committee have said that while the motion does not need to get into specifics, once the motion is passed, the chairman or mayor must state the specific purpose.
If that chairman or mayor doesn’t provide that specificity, a reporter — or a member of the public — can stand up and say something to the effect of, “Excuse me, but the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act requires that the specific purpose be stated. Please be more specific about the matter to be discussed that is identified in the act.”
Let’s say a school board chair does state a specific clause, but does so only by citing the specific clause in the S.C. FOIA — “we are going into executive session to discuss the hiring, firing, promotion or discipline of an employee” — you should still stop them. Just citing the law isn’t enough; they need to state what they’re actually going to discuss without necessarily giving away any exempt information.
The best thing to say would be, “We are now going into executive session to discuss the potential hiring of a principal for one of our schools.” We don’t need to know that potential principal’s name or even what level of school is involved, although it would be better if we did.
Finally, and as mentioned in the SCPA’s citizen’s guide, public records include “all books, papers, maps, photographs, cards, tapes, recordings, or other documentary material, regardless of physical form or characteristic that is prepared, owned, used, in the possession of, or retained by a public body. This includes electronic records, such as emails.” Mind you, these have to be already existing records; they can’t just make some up to satisfy your request.
So, have at it, Mr. and Mrs. County — file your FOIAs and stand up for your rights. Like I said on Tuesday, though, just don’t be a nuisance.