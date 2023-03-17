Daily world news moves us with reports of tragic disasters—some from effects of nature, some from disease, some from intentional intents to harm, some from carelessness, some by accident.
In Kershaw County on May 17, 1923, the shocking Cleveland School Fire brought death to 77 citizens, injuries to uncounted numbers, and anguish throughout a wide area of close-knit community ties. South Carolina’s deadliest school fire, it is reported as the fourth deadliest in the nation.
Now since we approach the century mark of that tragedy, I shall share a few human stories reflecting on the impact the Cleveland fire had on the local community and beyond. At the end of this column, you will find information about its 100th Anniversary Recognition to be held here May 16-17, 2023.
First, as co-author of the biography of the Camden journalist and cartoonist born Oscar Jackson Smyrl, Jr. (“Jack” and later “Jak”), I quote below a passage (pp.17-19) of his infancy with his parents, Oscar and Mae:
From The World of Jak Smyrl
©2020 excerpt
Not yet two weeks after Jack’s birth, while his mother was still staying close at home, horrifying tragedy devastated daily complacency.
On the evening of May 17, five miles below Camden at the Cleveland School, families and friends gathered with pride to watch the children present a commencement play. Other visitors came as well, for school commencements were popular attractions, in effect pleasant community homecoming events.
The performance in the crowded, second-story auditorium was well underway when a burning oil lamp suddenly fell from its ceiling hook and crashed onstage. As flames caught stage curtains and spread steadily, the audience of three hundred began to panic.
The only stairway down to the outside exit was an enclosed one, with an inward-opening door at the bottom. The rush down the unlit stairs pressed the door closed, however, and bodies jammed in the stairwell.
The school burned to the ground, and with it perished 77 men, women, and children who could not extricate themselves. Many more were injured jumping out of, or being thrown from, second-floor windows into the lurid darkness of night.
When word of the tragedy reached Camden in the still-dark hours of morning, Oscar’s sister Mattie Creed spoke quickly to her eldest child, Alvin. It was a stunning moment etched in his memory, a tale he would retell decades later.
“Look after the children,” Mattie said sternly and briefly to Alvin, and she rushed from home with others to the scene of the fire. Alvin did not then know the details but knew something terrible must have happened for her to leave at such an hour and for him to be given such responsibility with his father away from home on business. Alvin had not quite turned eleven; his two sisters and brother were nine, five, and four.
During the World War, Mattie had joined the local Red Cross, raising funds, rolling bandages, and training for emergencies. Now amid the milling chaos of horrified sufferers and stunned witnesses at the Cleveland School, she gave what first aid she could. She stayed through the morning assigned to help direct families searching charred corpses in the dim hope of finding which unrecognizable body was a loved one.
Oscar reached the scene in early daylight. He described the agony of the bereaved as “unspeakable.” The smell of burned flesh was so oppressive that he, like others, reported his appetite suppressed for weeks afterward. The sound of weeping was agonizing. He offered his help, but, he said, what could possibly help in such circumstances?
Among those lost in the flames were in-laws of Oscar and Mattie’s sister Nannie Campbell—a twenty-year-old sister-in-law and a fourteen-year-old niece. Among others who died were a number, aged three to forty-two, whose surnames connected to Oscar or Mae by birth or marriage.
The Hinson family, kin to Oscar, lost an eleven-year-old daughter, a nine-year-old son, and their nine-year-old cousin. Two Arrants youths and eight persons named Davis were distant connections to Mae’s lines. So closely intertwined were the large families of Kershaw and its neighboring counties that few were the local families that did not have someone affected by the fire.
The shock of so many lives so suddenly and painfully lost or damaged traumatized the extended community and attracted national sympathy.
Reflectively Mae looked at her family and held baby Jack close. “Had you not just been born,” she realized then and told him later, “had your father not stayed home with me that night because of you, very possibly we would have gone to the Cleveland School play. We might even have taken Lottie with us.”
She shuttered and whispered, “In a way, little one, you saved our lives.” Most important, Mae and Oscar would repeat, the terrible fire made them, like many people, realize how quickly life can end and how important it is for family members to cherish one another day by day.
Similar reflections continued for decades throughout the community and in an annual memorial service at Beulah Methodist Church, where most of the Cleveland School victims lie in a mass grave.
Practical responses quickly followed the fire. Disaster relief poured in spontaneously from local and national donors. Safety laws were passed to benefit many— public requirements for more than one exit, for outward-opening exit doors, and for fire drill practice. Out of tragedy a positive note was reassuring— that lives of countless others would be spared in the future.
The terrible drama of the Cleveland School fire was well known to children growing up in Jack’s generation. Cousin Luther Shaw, fourteen at the time of the tragedy, lived to age eighty-one. Though he had not been at the fire, for the rest of his life in any public gathering he carefully chose a seat at the end of an aisle and near an exit.
Such became an ingrained habit of many whose lives were touched by the legacy of the fire. (End of quoting The World of Jak Smyrl)
An eyewitness account
When Mrs. Clara Elizabeth (“Lib”) Hinson Woodson (Mrs. W.N.) was 88 years old, she wrote at the urging of her descendants, a very detailed eyewitness account of the “catastrophe” with drawings of floor plans and seating arrangements. It was, she said, “written by one who escaped, along with a sister, the tragedy.” At the fire when it broke out, they jumped at urging from a second-story window.
Lib was 14 years old at the time. An 11-year-old sister, a 9-year old brother, and a 9-year-old cousin did not survive. (This is the Hinson family mentioned in the Smyrl excerpt above.) In 1997, Lib wrote a letter and sent her manuscript to the Kershaw County Historical Society, which the following year published it exactly as written in facsimile format as a 14-page booklet “Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Cleveland School Fire.”
Out of print, this booklet can be read at the Camden Archives and Museum. Request to see the Special Edition May 17, 1998, Update Newsletter of the KCHS. Also among other resources at the Archives, researchers can find microfilmed Camden Chronicle newspaper issues providing extensive contemporary coverage of the fire.
The 100th-year recognition
Recently, news releases have described cooperative community efforts in 2023 of the Camden Fire Department, Kershaw County Fire Service, and Lugoff Fire-Rescue partnering with Beulah United Methodist Church, the Charlotte-Thompson community, and S.C. State Firefighters’ Association in plans to honor and recognize the centennial of the Cleveland School fire.
Two events will take place. Tuesday, May 16, an in-depth seminar on the tragedy will be held in Liberty Hall at the Camden Revolutionary War Visitors Center, 212 Broad St.
An anniversary recognition service will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the school memorial site, 410 Cleveland School Rd., with a procession to the mass grave burial site at 820 Beulah Church Rd. Organizers state, “At both events, special recognition will be given to any descendants of survivors and victims in attendance.”
All events are free, and public attendance is encouraged. See more and RSVP for events at www.clevelandschoolsc.com.
