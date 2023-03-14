As I’ve said many times, the S.C. Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) was not really written for journalists like me, but for you, the public.
This week is Sunshine Week — launched in 2005 by the News Leaders Association and, this year, partnering with the Society of Professional Journalists — so I thought I’d spend both today’s and Friday’s columns on the public’s role in open government.
A lot of people assume the S.C. FOIA is just for journalists, but that’s only because newspapers like the Chronicle-Independent and other media outlets tend to not only be the organizations that file the most FOIA requests, but to publicize the results.
However, the S.C. FOIA is just as much for you as it for me. Here’s the start of a primer of how you can use the S.C. FOIA to learn things for yourself.
You’ve heard a rumor that a particular government agency has done something “wrong,” but never heard about it while attending its meetings.
While there are online tools to help generate a FOIA request, you can just as easily write a letter and email it to the agency in question.
Keep in mind a couple of things before you send the letter:
1. In South Carolina, an agency has up to 10 business days (weekends and holidays don’t count) to respond to your request, but only to make a determination that, a) it is going to honor your request, in part or in full; and b) if it is not going to honor the request, or only honor part of the request, the reasons for the denial or incompleteness.
If a record you’re asking for is more than 24 months old, the agency can take up 20 days to give you that determination.
2. If the agency agrees in full or in part, the records must be furnished within 30 calendar days (including weekends and holidays), unless it’s more than 24 months old, in which case it has up to 35 calendar days.
3. If the agency does not provide a determination within the time allotted, it is considered to be automatically approved.
In other words, the agency must provide what you’ve asked for and if it doesn’t, the agency can be sued.
4. Make sure you’re sending it to either the head of the agency or board, or its FOIA coordinator. That way, a person ends up being responsible for getting back to you.
5. Be precise — if you know, specifically, what you’re looking for, ask for that, including as specific a date range for when you believe the records were created.
6. Initially ask to review the records rather than getting copies of them; this could save you copying costs.
While the S.C. FOIA stipulates costs should not exceed the actual cost of searching, retrieving and redacting records, a number of public bodies in South Carolina (not here in Kershaw County that I know of) have skirted this rule, charging outrageous prices for copies of records.
An extra note about costs: In my role as editor, I often state that our publication of the results of the request primarily benefits the general public and, therefore, all costs for the records should be waived.
But that’s not exclusive to journalists. If you intend to make the results of your request known publicly, then say so — you might not have to pay anything for the records.
7. Specify the part of the S.C. FOIA you’re using to make the request.
Broadly speaking, you can probably just say “S.C. Code 30-4-10, et seq.,” which tells them you’re citing the entire S.C. FOIA.
I have sometimes been more specific, citing the part of the code covering the time frame in which they must respond, etc.
One thing for both the public and my fellow colleagues: Don’t be a nuisance.
Some news outlets believe in a “FOIA often” policy whereby they try to play “gotcha” with government officials.
Or they send in requests for hundreds, if not thousands of records with broad time frames in an effort to find the tiniest something “wrong.”
It’s not that you’re trying to make friends, but agencies are more likely to be responsive both in terms of timing and completeness if you’re not constantly bombarding them. Just a thought.
On Friday, I’ll talk a little more about the S.C. FOIA and some resources to learn more.