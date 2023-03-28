In our excitement over their championship, our coverage of an event supporting the Camden High School (CHS) Lady Bulldogs Basketball Team in our Tuesday, March 21, edition, included a picture of the team with whom we misidentified as Coach Natalie Norris. The woman holding the basketball should have been identified as CHS Principal Lesley Corner.
In our Friday, March 24, edition, a sub-headline for a story about horses racing in the upcoming steeplechase event at Springdale Race Course, we accidentally identified the event as the Colonial Cup, the former fall event, instead of the Carolina Cup, which takes place this weekend.
The C-I apologizes for the errors.