On Jan. 4, 2018, this newspaper reported that the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County (CMC) was embarking on its 20th year of service to Camden and Kershaw County.
That was more than five years ago, which means that what started 25 years ago — a quarter of a century — with one doctor and a part-time director is now more than just a free, general family medical practice, but so much more through partnerships that reach across the county.
As its website attests, the CMC uses a three-prong approach with direct medical services for the uninsured and undeserved of Kershaw County, including dental, vision and mental healthcare; connecting resources through the Duke Endowment-funded Access Kershaw and partnerships with MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center; and improving population health, via the LiveWell Kershaw Coalition that works to make the entire county’s population healthier by improving access to healthcare and encouraging everyone to take ownership of each other’s health.
Today, former C-I staffer Keri Boyce provides us with a report on the CMC’s newest partnership and in our opinion it’s wholly indicative of the creative ways in which its leadership, staff and volunteers are continuing its mission.
This time, the CMC has joined forces with Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, based in Charlotte, N.C. On March 22, the institute brought its Lung Bus to the CMC. It is the nation’s first mobile lung cancer screening unit. It provides low-dose computerized tomography (CT) screening using a similar model to mammography and includes a waiting room and exam table.
Twenty-nine patients on March 22 were screened for lung cancer, which, as anyone who has suffered from it or had a loved one afflicted with it knows, is perhaps one of the most pernicious forms of cancer. As Boyce’s article opens: “According to the American Cancer Society [ACS], lung cancer is the deadliest of all cancers, often growing silently and going undetected until it has spread to other parts of the body.” Patients often suffer “lung cancer of the brain,” “lung cancer of the heart,” and so on.
In Boyce’s article, CMC CEO Susan Witkowski notes that, “Early detection of lung cancer is key to improving outcomes and saving lives.”
The screenings take 30 or fewer minutes and results available in 24 to 48 hours. That means the 29 people who took advantage of the Lung Bus’ appearance at the CMC knew their diagnoses either the next day or the day after that. According to the ACS, one in 16 men and one in 17 women have a chance to get lung cancer whether they smoke or not, making it the second most common cancer for both. People who do smoke are between 15 to 30 times likely to get — and die from — lung cancer.
So, having the Lung Bus come to Kershaw County, even for one day, really helps. By the way, the CMC offers its own breast, cervical and other cancer screenings.
From those early beginnings 25 years ago to bringing in more and more services; to offering services at the Elgin branch of the Kershaw County Library and the West Wateree Medical Complex; to creating its School Based Health Centers at Camden High, Lugoff-Elgin High, and North Central High and Middle schools — the CMC has transformed healthcare for hundreds, likely thousands, of county residents. We hope you will join us in offering our thanks for all they’ve done for 25 years with a look ahead to the future.
And the Lung Bus will be back; we’ll let you know when.