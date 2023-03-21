When we reported on Kershaw County Council’s March 14 meeting, focusing primarily on the discussion, public comments and outcome of a vote regarding the proposed Woodward Park transformation into a sports complex, we included the passionate words of Lauren Cooke of Camden.
Cooke forcefully — and rightfully so — made sure council knew that the Larry Doby Complex needed not only to be treated as the memorial to her cousin it should be but upgraded so that it is equal with other recreational facilities in the county. We were stirred by her words and agree the Doby complex should not be left behind.
Today, we include a letter to the editor from Cooke and another from Sarah Reis that are both critical of council’s actions and some of its member’s behavior.
We will leave it to others to judge most of what they had to say, but as Editor Martin L. Cahn states in an editor’s note following Cooke’s letter, there is one point we must clear up.
As Cahn says, neither our coverage of the council meeting nor Friday’s editorial were based in any way, shape or form on any interview with any member of council.
The article and the editorial were solely based on a combination of the discussions, comments and events of the March 14 meeting and previous coverage of the sports complex proposal.
On occasion, we do speak to council members outside of meeting times. Sometimes what we learn in those interviews ends up in stories, sometimes not, especially if we agree to go off the record about something they are providing as background to help us understand something better.
If they make an on-the-record comment we end up using, we will explicitly state that it came from a pre- or post-meeting interview. If they tell us something we agree can be off the record, then we will not in any way use or refer to it in our coverage or editorials.
That’s what agreeing to go off the record means, and we do not agree to such instances lightly.
So, even if we had spoken to someone after the March 14 meeting, unless something came of that interview that we felt was worth using, we would have said so. If not, or if any or all of it was off the record, we would not have mentioned it at all.
We would also like to point out that we do not believe either the story or the editorial should be construed as stating that the revised Woodward Park/recreation upgrades proposal is a fait accompli, as Cooke put it.
As we reported in the story and noted in the editorial, District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell’s motion included a contingency factor.
The proposal is not a done deal precisely because it rests on council’s finance committee finding the necessary county funds — whether from the American Rescue Plan Act, other funds, or a combination thereof — and making a positive recommendation to council to move forward.
At that point, council will have to vote a second time to accept or reject that recommendation.
If it’s accepted, then we move on. If it’s not, then the money the county has “accepted” from the Health Services District of Kershaw County and MUSC Health will be returned.
Was the March 14 vote messy?
Absolutely.
Was it a “bad” vote? We don’t think so, but time will tell.