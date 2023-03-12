On today’s front page, we have two economic development stories for you, both of which we consider good news for Camden and the rest of the county.
First, the Patel family -- whose company owns the Holiday Inn Express, Comfort Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn and the future SpringHill Suites by Marriott in the Exit 98 area of Camden -- recently announced that they will build yet a fifth, unnamed hotel in the same area. It will be built next to the Holiday Inn Express and across U.S. 521 from the under-construction SpringHill Suites.
Deep Patel says this fifth hotel will not only be an all-suites affair like SpringHill, but 75 rooms instead of just 70 and be four stories tall, which insofar as we know would not only make it the tallest hotel in the county, but perhaps the tallest of any kind of building in the county.
Perhaps nothing can say more of the future of Kershaw County’s potential as a tourist destination than the building of yet another large hotel by the interstate. Think on this: It is already well known that when rooms fill up in Sumter for events there, they head to Manning. If the event is really big, hotel rooms there will fill up. Where do they go next? Camden, by all accounts.
Now consider that rooms fill up here on almost any given weekend thanks to events at the S.C. Equine Center at nearby Exit 101 and even all the way up U.S. 521 past Westville to the Carolina Motorsports Park. To them, add the still relatively new Revolutionary War Visitors Center in Camden and the publicity the area is getting from the upcoming re-interment of the “Camden 14” at the Battle of Camden and you have a recipe for an ever-increasing flow of tourists who will need rooms in which to rest. Most travelers like to be as close to the interstate and U.S. highways as they can, so where better to build such a hotel than as close to I-20 as possible?
In turn, Vincent Sheheen’s CenterSquare LLC is continuing work on the former home of First Palmetto Bank that will help with that attraction of visitors with a new restaurant and provide some prime real estate in the form of three upstairs apartments. This is right on the northwest corner of Broad and DeKalb streets with a great view of Camden’s main intersection.
We believe there are people who will want to wake up to a sight like that every morning, and those who would love to dine with a ground-floor perspective of the same streets.
So, join us in our appreciation of these efforts to keep Camden and Kershaw County growing in a way that will bring new visitors -- and a few more neighbors -- to those of us who already know this is a great place to be.