Following Tuesday night’s Kershaw County Council meeting, we have come to the conclusion that the promise of a sports complex being built at Woodward Park, combining it with Scott Park and the nearby aquatic center, is the right move at the right time for Kershaw County.
We were among those who agreed that while the complex sounded like a great idea, we weren’t certain that launching that project wouldn’t end up with the county ignoring the rest of its recreational assets, such as the Larry Doby Complex in Camden, ballfields in the North Central area, or the long-awaited true completion of the Kershaw County West Complex in Lugoff.
With District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell’s successful motion during Tuesday’s meeting, we believe both things can be accomplished: 1) the transformation of Woodward Park into a complex that will serve both the recreational needs of residents and the economic impact of being able to host tournaments; and 2) upgrading other facilities to better equalize recreational offerings throughout the county.
What Brazell asked for was a vote to accept a now $6 million donation from the Health Services District of Kershaw County and MUSC Health, and then turning the matter over to council’s finance committee so it could determine if a) there are any funds available for the county to come up with its match, b) if so, determine whether that money should come from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, some other source or a combination of them.
In other words, while council would be “accepting” the health services/MUSC donation, the entire project would be contingent upon the finance committee coming up with a favorable recommendation and council voting in favor of it at the end.
While we believe Brazell’s proposal would have gone over a little better with those who voted against it by wording it so the contingent part of his motion came first -- “Contingent upon a favorable recommendation by the finance committee, I motion to accept the donated funds…” and so forth -- the contingency was there. Not only that, but Brazell made sure everyone understood that ARPA funds didn’t have to be the funding source for the county’s half of the deal, leaving it up to the finance committee to figure that out.
We understand Chairwoman Katie Guinn’s and District 2 and District 4 councilmen Sammie Tucker Jr.’s and Jimmy Jones’ concern that the motion made it seem like accepting the money was putting the horse before the cart was even built.
Even so, we see no harm in accepting the health services/MUSC donation at this time. In fact, we doubt a check will be written any time soon. We’re betting it won’t be until -- and if -- council ultimately decides to move forward with the Woodward Park project.
With Brazell’s proposal in place, we feel more comfortable in voicing our opinion that a future vote in favor of the project and the other recreational needs in the county is a vote for the future. We are also reassured by the good number of business owners who came forward Tuesday night to express their support.
We understand those who object, and respect their opinion, but we think those objections have been answered. Other parks will be taken care of, too, while the sports complex can serve as both an economic engine and a superb place for residents and visitors alike to walk, run, exercise, play and enjoy.
We think this is a win-win for Kershaw County.