Our editorial’s headline today adapts the old adage about looking before you leap as a reminder to be patient and see how things work out.
That’s what we’re doing as part of reporting today’s top story about the clearing off of most of more than 60 acres of land near the Camden High School (CHS) sports complex and the Kershaw County Detention Center. Yes, the land is currently owned by a residential developer, Executive Construction Homes LLC (ECH). Yes, ECH is proposing to build 198 townhouses and 86 patio homes.
But, no, it’s not a done deal.
At the moment, clearing the land is all ECH can do. That’s because the Camden Planning Commission has only approved a sketch plan. ECH has submitted a construction plan — a look at which was the basis for much of today’s report — but it won’t be passed on to commissioners just yet. Why? Because, according to City Planner Shawn Putnam, there are some issues ECH needs to address in order to comply with city ordinances and requests from Camden’s Public Works Department. Putnam said it could be a month or more before commissioners see that construction plan.
As such, we’re not ready to pass judgment on whether or not ECH’s proposal should be approved or denied.
We do have questions, though.
One of our first reactions was who wants to build houses next to a jail? For that matter, who would want to live next to a jail? That’s not a criticism of the jail itself — there hasn’t been an escape from there in years, thank goodness — but it’s just not the type of place we think most people think of as a neighbor.
Also, the CHS sports complex has bright lights and we’re also betting it gets noisy when events are taking place. Who wants to put up with that? Which then begs the question of who would build homes there?
We’re sure others will ask this next question, too: With that many patio homes, and especially townhouses, how will traffic impact the truck route intersection of Bramblewood, Chestnut Ferry Road Ext., Ehrenclou Drive, and York Street in front of CHS? For that matter, what impact will not only these homes, but others that have already been constructed or are on the drawing boards around the city have on the high school? Will it finally be time to begin thinking of a totally new Camden High to accommodate whatever number of students might be coming? Can the elementary and middle schools accommodate new students as well?
And yet, we all must remember one other thing. Camden’s ordinances, which are for the most part modeled after state code, allow such subdivisions to be built as long as they conform to zoning ordinances, building codes and the like. Commissioners can’t vote “no” just because they don’t or the public doesn’t like them.
Depending on what commissioners decide, we’ll either end up greeting a lot of new neighbors or looking forlornly at a lot of cleared, unused land.