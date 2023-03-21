I find myself feeling a sense of disappointment after watching the meeting held on March 14, 2023. More specifically, during the public participation portion of the night, although there was questionable behavior throughout the entire meeting. I thought the actions and behaviors of certain council members were distasteful, rude and down right disrespectful.
I would like to remind the council that they are leaders within our communities. Elected by the residents to represent them. As leaders, the tone is set for others by the examples put forth by the members of the council. I encourage the council to reflect on what a good leader means to them and then ask themselves if they are being the leaders they envisioned.
I can't help but question why the concerns of the councils constituents are not heard. Why are the pleas of people struggling to get by on deaf ears? I hear a lot of "this is for the children," but is it? What of those children in low income families? What of those children needing special services that are on a wait list of 26,000 other children? What of the children not getting adequate services in schools? What of the neglected playgrounds and parks that are already established? How can we say this is about children when we are failing them on every other level?
As elected officials, you are there to lead by example. You are there to represent residents and their best interests, not your own. You are there to unify and come up with nonpartisan solutions that would benefit the county as a whole. You are there to emulate how to be respectful to your fellow citizens. We are long past the "do as I say not as I do" mentality. It's time to put party politics aside, listen to the concerns of the community and continuously try to do and be better.
Sarah Reis, Camden