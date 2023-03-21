Words cannot express how very, very disappointed I am in the Kershaw County Council at this moment. The meeting on 14 March was a masterclass in how not to run anything effectively.
First, if the council members cannot tear themselves away from their electronics for a few hours every two weeks in order to interact mindfully and respectfully with their constituents, perhaps they should consider relinquishing their position to someone with the time and willingness to do so. One council member even went so far as to don their earbuds and crank the volume up so high that their fellow council members had to request they be turned down/off. How absolutely unprofessional and disrespectful.
Even more disrespectful was the way the vote on the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) grant was added to the agenda without the supporting documentation required and then rammed through above the objections of Chairwoman Guinn and other members. Specifically, a vote was forced to accept a $6M grant from MUSC for a travel baseball complex to be built at Woodward Park. So many things wrong here:
1. Council member raised a point of order that no supporting documentation had been provided as the bylaws require. Therefore, the council members had no opportunity to prepare themselves for a vote, especially since the agenda item read “Discussion.”
2. Council member noted that the proposal requested a response within 90 days and expressed concern that a vote at the 30-day mark may be premature.
3. Council member expressed concern that a vote being taken prior to the Finance Committee doing their due diligence may be ill-advised.
4. Chairwoman Guinn noted that when the proposal was presented, the vote was scheduled for 11 April, and she was not inclined to change that at this time. Chairwoman Guinn further noted that she has a number of town halls scheduled throughout the county in order for all citizens of the county to express their views and no vote should be taken prior to that.
5. It was unclear the exact amount of the grant being voted on; while the original proposal was for $5M, a gentleman within the council enclosure (I could not see who was speaking) said they had spoken with someone and had secured a verbal promise of an additional $1M to “assist with the maintenance of existing facilities.” We all know that a verbal agreement cannot override a written one, so it is not even clear to what the county was being committed. We found out from the article in the Chronicle-Independent that some off-line conversation had yielded the offer of the extra funds. Is this the way the county does business?
6. The original proposal is for $5M from MUSC with Kershaw County to match that amount. However, at the time of the “vote,” no funds had been identified for the matching funds. So, if the proposal is $5M ($6M?) contingent upon $5M ($6M?) in matching funds from the County, if the matching funds have not been identified, how can the proposal be accepted?
7. There was some talk of using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, but questions have been raised about whether a travel baseball complex qualifies under ARPA guidelines.
8. The proposal is being represented as a “wellness” grant for Kershaw County by the Medical University of South Carolina, whose headquarters is in Charleston, S.C., over 100 miles away. Why would our county council abdicate its responsibility to act in the best interest of Kershaw County by allowing a geographically separated entity to dictate what is in the best interest of our citizenry? Has MUSC conducted some type of study to determine this is the best alternative for the majority of the populace? Was the proposal accompanied by such a study, complete with a list of alternatives and a thorough analysis of said alternatives? Is this document available for public review?
9. It seems odd that a “wellness” grant would be so specific as to identify the exact type of “wellness” facility and the exact location of the facility? Is anyone from MUSC sufficiently familiar with all the existing facilities in the county to be qualified to make their grant contingent upon the use of one specific location?
10. Many citizens raised the question about the possible use of other existing facilities, specifically the West and Doby Complexes. The vague response was that these facilities are in ill-repair. In fact, there has even been talk of abandoning the Doby Complex altogether, for questionable reasons I addressed during the meeting. What makes the Woodward Park, in ill-repair, being a better candidate for rehabilitation that any other existing facility in ill-repair?
11. Returning to the specificity of the grant: according to the U.S. Census Bureau projection for 2022, only 23.1 percent of the county’s population is between the ages of 5 and 18, the basic age range for travel baseball (an additional 5.6 percent of the population is projected to be age 5 and under). So, roughly, the travel baseball complex would benefit the “wellness” of about 25 percent of the county’s population.
12. Perhaps “wellness” needs to be more clearly defined. From all the discussion I have heard, it appears that the primary “wellness” benefits would be to businesses, specifically the hospitality industry, such as it exists. While there are several hotels in the county – especially in Camden – eateries are quite limited. Most restaurants in Camden are small and fill quickly with just the locals. On Sundays, choices are limited largely to fast food. As for shopping, there are antique shops, second-hand shops, furniture and appliance stores, a few clothing stores, and a few hardware stores. Of these, only major chain stores are open on Sunday.
13. If a travel baseball park were to lure more people into the area, where is the infrastructure to support the increased traffic? During the recent Irish Fest, traffic was backed up U.S. 521 from Historic Camden all the way back into downtown. This was not at all helped by the stretch of 521 that has been under construction for at least the last three years. The streets are chewed up and instead of properly resurfacing, what few repairs are made consist of filling in the holes with crush and run, which lasts a couple of weeks. Has an actual budget been roughed out for this complex and does that budget include all the necessary infrastructure improvements necessary to support it? If there are not enough recreation department personnel to properly maintain the existing facilities, how many more personnel will be required to maintain a new facility? Has the cost of law enforcement for security and traffic management been considered?
14. Who authorized the Chronicle-Independent front-page announcement of the vote? Why is it stated as a fait accompli when there are so many unanswered questions about not only the grant itself, but the extremely unorthodox way the vote was rammed through. And how did one council member have so much to say during the interview when he barely paid any attention to the proceedings?
These are just the top-of-mind questions I have based on this issue recently being brought to my attention. I am sure those who have seen this situation unfold from its inception have plenty more. And we need some concrete answers before we commit to this type of debt, some of which will inevitably fall on the already beleaguered taxpayers of Kershaw County.
The Kershaw County Council needs to be held accountable for their actions and our concerns need to be addressed. We elected them to act in the best interest of all of the county, not just a select subset.
Lauren Cooke, Camden
Editor's Response: No part of the C-I's story nor its editorial on the 4-3 vote in favor of accepting the $6 million gift from the Health Services District of South Carolina and MUSC Health were based on interviews with any council member. Both were based on on the discussions and actions that took place during the March 14 county council meeting along with previous reporting.