Recently, this African American and senior citizens read in the Chronicle-Independent about our retired city employees worried about losing some of the benefits, causing my heart to skip a beat.
My 30 years of being a union worker came to mind. My union benefits made my working and retirement years over and beyond my dreams. Through it all, a fervent faith in a gracious and merciful God was the driving force.
I now call those years my Golden Years and they could not exist without some experiences on the mountain and moments in the valley. It’s been a life worth living.
At one of my countless union seminars, Zig Ziglar, a renowned salesperson and motivational speaker, once said, “Fear has two meanings: Forget everything and run, or pace everything and rise.”
The choices are the faith and courage of our beloved retired city workers. They will “rise,” and I salute them.
Edward R. Allen, Camden