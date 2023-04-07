Camden cleans up
This past weekend was an amazing weekend for Camden and the surrounding areas! Camden hosted the 88th running of the Carolina Cup and the Boykin Spaniel National Field Trails. The folks visiting Camden got to see first hand how it is flourishing!
I feel we all owe a “thank you” to all those folks and businesses who really put forth a great deal of effort to make Camden look fantastic.
First of all, Mayor Drakeford, City Manager Jon Rorie and the city employees! They power washed sidewalks, painted curbs, and trimmed trees along with many other tasks around downtown. Then the building owners who painted their building and put new displays in their buildings! Also, many of the operators of shops and restaurants updated their interiors with a fresh look and new artwork. Take a look at the post office: new sod, irrigation, and plant material, all due to David Joseph! The wall murals around town, touched up or repainted!
I am sure I have missed folks and businesses who also contributed to making Camden look great, but the point is to realize and appreciate all their efforts and say a public, “Thank you!” Their efforts improved Camden for everyone.
So many people sit back, complain and are the first to criticize. I would challenge these folks to get off the couch and social media and join in helping make Camden an even better community. It can start on your front porch or the fence around your yard!
Rob Brown, Camden