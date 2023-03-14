Duke relicensing forums Wednesday — People concerned with the future of Lake Wateree, the Wateree River and the Catawba-Wateree chain will have a chance to speak their minds Wednesday. Duke Power will hold two public forums, at 4 and 6:30 p.m. at the Best Western Camden Inn on U.S. 1 in Lugoff
Wednesday’s meetings, part of a series of eight public forums to be held in town and cities in the Carolinas along the 220-mile Catawba-Wateree River system, are part of a process Duke Power has chosen to renew its operator’s license for the Catawba-Wateree Hydroelectric Project.
The final outcome will be an agreement everyone must live with for the next 30 to 50 years.
“This process will include at least three years of planning; environmental studies; and consultations with resource agencies, non-governmental organizations, local governments, industry, and the public,” said George Everett, Duke Power’s vice president for environmental affairs….
Kershaw County is very interested in the process and during the years has invested funds into protection of the river, said Steve S. Kelly Jr., Kershaw County Council chairman, Thursday.
“Kershaw County is fortunate to have the Wateree River as a resource,” Kelly said. “We want to be sure to participate in any way we can.”
Hope in the future; Longtime Cup administrator stepping down to focus on race museum — For the better part of a decade, the name Hope Cooper has been synonymous with the Carolina and Colonial cups. Since 1995, Cooper has served as the Carolina Cup Racing Association’s director of administration.
During the past eight years, Cooper has handled the Cups’ marketing efforts, lined up corporate sponsorships, developed grants for additional funding, and — perhaps her crowning achievement — opened the Carolina Cup Racing Museum in 1998.
The museum, which became the National Steeplechase Museum a year later, will now become her sole focus.
The 2003 Carolina Cup with mark Cooper’s final Cup function. Later this year, she will step down as the association’s administrative director to become development director for the Steeplechase Museum.
It’s a move she is looking forward to, Cooper said. “It’s like moving on,” she said in the museum’s library, which will become her new home once new director Wendy Kingsley takes over the reins of the association.
Target aiming for flood of applicants at job fair — Target is looking for a few good people — like 700 of them.
The company, which is opening a 1.35-million-square-foot distribution center in Heritage Industrial Park in Lugoff, is holding a job fair Thursday through Saturday, March 20-22.
“We’re hoping for turnout in the thousands,” said Laura Moreland, human resources and development manager. “We’re looking to hire 500 to 700 people.”
The job fair is strictly an application and intake process, Moreland said. The idea is to have the applicants come to the center, fill out paperwork, tour the facility, meet possible future co-workers, and receive a briefing on Target’s corporate culture.
Target officials will review applications and start interviewing candidates by the first week of April and will being hiring in May, with facility operations coming online the week of June 15, she said.
Case closed: 2001 pawn shop robbery solved — Two years ago this May, two armed men walked into the Reel Gun and Pawn store in Dusty Bend, demanded money, grabbed jewelry and guns, shot a dog, and tied up the owner’s brother in a room where his then 4-year-old niece was playing.
The crime shocked the community, especially after the dog, a black Retriever named Boomer, died.
Three weeks ago, the Camden Police Department announced the arrest of one of the men involved in the robbery, Adrian C. Branham, 29, of Maysville. Tuesday morning, Capt. D.A. Trapp revealed that the department has charged a second man.
“Deonta Lamont Carpenter, 24, of Sumter, has now been arrested on three counts: kidnapping, the ill treatment of animals, and armed robbery,” Trapp said.
Carpenter was not unknown to Camden investigators.
Ever since his arrest for the attempted armed robbery of a First Palmetto Savings Bank in Manning on Jan. 23, investigators have considered Carpenter a suspect in Camden-based crimes….
The Manning incident came only hours after a successful armed robbery of a Palmetto Savings Bank branch in Dusty Bend. Trapp said that while both crimes appear to have been committed by the same people, Carpenter has not yet been charged with the bank robbery in Camden.