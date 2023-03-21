County land use plan still draws heat — Kershaw County Council listened to another round of complaints and questions Tuesday night during a public hearing on a revised zoning ordinance.
Kershaw County Administrator Gordon Hartwig spoke first during the hearing, outlining how the county’s proposed zoning ordinance came about.
The new ordinance is required by state law to be in place by May 3. It is a revision of a very simple 1986 ordinance and includes more specific zones.
Hartwig said the purpose of the ordinance is to develop neighborhoods and compatible land uses.
Council passed first reading of the ordinance late last year. A required public hearing drew more than 300 county residents in November in protest of the ordinance, which severely limited manufactured homes in the county.
Council sent the ordinance back to the county’s planning commission for revisions after the hearing and recently passed first reading of a revised ordinance, which allows manufactured homes in more zones.
Tuesday’s hearing for the revised ordinance was not required. Hartwig praise council for holding it.
Some citizens [said they] are concerned that council plans to pass the ordinance without a map of the details. But council members said the ordinance will provide the zones to apply to the map. The map also must be passed by three readings of county council and requires another public hearing.
“It’s a lot like baking a cake,” Hartwig explained. “You need ingredients first.”
History’s blueprints; Quaker Cemetery map speaks of lives and legends, says artist — “There’s something about Quaker that I can’t explain,” says Ginger Goodale, a faraway look in her eyes. “It has such ambiance, such character. I’ve been enthralled with Quaker Cemetery for as long as I can remember.”
And why not? Quaker is a peaceful, calming place. More importantly, it is one of the richest and diverse repositories of history to be found anywhere.
Certainly that historical aspect is not lost on Goodale. In fact, it is that love of history, coupled with her reverence and affinity for Quaker, that has motivated her to embark on a special project. It is a labor of love — part artistic inspiration, part storytelling muse, part historical endeavor.
“My husband found a surveyor’s blueprint in some old Camden Floral Co. records. Because I have always had a fascination with Quaker Cemetery, as soon as I saw the blueprint, I knew I had to do something with it,” she recalled.
What she did was have the blueprints rendered into maps, which she then hand-painted in water color. The map shows grave sites by family plots and highlights several of the more prominent and interesting historical figures who now reside there. It even shows placement of some trees and other landmarks….
School board moves closer to fiscal autonomy; Trustee Jim Rose opposes independence — The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees is inching its way toward excluding county council from its budgeting process. School trustees voted Tuesday to draft a letter to local legislators asking them to sponsor a bill that will give the board fiscal autonomy, or total control of its budget.
Currently, the school board must ask Kershaw County Council each year to raise taxes to fund new programs in the budget. The board already has [the] authority to raise millage rates for debt service.
Superintendent Dr. Ralph Cain said Wednesday that Board Chair Don Spivey and County Council Chairman Steve Kelly Jr. will co-sign a letter and send it to local legislators within the next few days.
Fiscal autonomy for school board requires legislative approval. Presently, there are 21 South Carolina school districts with total independence….
However, board member Jimmie Rose, the lone voice of opposition in the move toward fiscal autonomy, voted against the notion in February and [she] did the same Tuesday night.
Rose said fiscal autonomy is a bad idea because the county does not need another governing body with the power to levy taxes. County council members were elected with the authority to raise taxes, she said, not school board members….
“If the school board needs that authority, the people should decide,” said Rose. “I was not elected to raise taxes.”