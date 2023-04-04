While Caramelised and its connections left the Springdale Race Course with the biggest prize on Saturday, winning the $50,000 Carolina Cup presented by Mullikin Law feature, the action in a highlight-filled afternoon of jump racing at the Springdale Race Course did not begin nor end there.
In an afternoon which turned out to be glorious — albeit for the wind — after a soggy start, there was plenty of celebrations to be had in and around the winners’ enclosure. Here is a recap of a busy afternoon at the venerable facility on Knights Hill Road.
One for the books: In 1990, then-jockey Ricky Hendriks rode his last winner over jumps at the Springdale Race Course when he piloted Victorian Hill to victory in that year’s $75,000 Colonial Cup feature. It capped a riding career in which the Pennsylvania native would ride 130 winners in an 11-year career.
In 1991, Hendriks shifted his attention to training jumpers and flat horses. Saturday, in the $25,000 Kirkover-Woodward Cup, Hendriks saddled his 700th career winner as Daniel Denefrio’s Fightinirishtabit gave Hendriks career win number 700.
A jubilant Denefrio, who purchased the 8-year-old Tiznow gelding off the flat track in Florida for $6,000, hugged Hendriks as celebrated the victory in a scene which included winning rider Harry Beswick and a few minutes later, Hendriks’ son and 2022 National Steeplechase Association leading rider Parker Hendriks, who finished third in the race aboard New Appointment.
For Ricky Hendriks, win number 700 brought his career full circle when it came to Camden and the Springdale Racecourse.
“Unbelievable. You couldn’t have written a better script,” he said while adjusting his baseball cap atop his head. “I rode my last winner here, as a jockey, and had my 700th winner both here at Springdale. It’s unbelievable. It’s a fairy tale.”
The win was the fourth over jumps for Figthinirishtabit who needs a good bit of coaxing to get into a rhythm. On this day, Beswick provided his mount the impetus to get the job done over a starting field of five which finished with three after a pair of jumpers pulled up.
“He makes you work for it. It’s never straight forward with Fightinirish,” Beswick said of his winning ride. “He sorted out well today and his jumping was phenomenal. Like I said, he made me work for it, but he got the job done.”
Beswick, who won the 2021 Carolina Cup feature aboard Noah and the Ark, brought Fightinirishtabit to the front and tried to keep it there.
“He races very lazily so the less ground you have to make up, it’s easier toward the end,” Beswick said. “You try and keep the revs up with this horse … every fence is the last horse with him sort of thing.”
Fightinirishtabit made the 2 1/8-mile trip in 4:01.1/5 and beat Ping Pong Champ (Graham Watters) to the finish line by 3 ½ lengths with New Appointment (Parker Hendriks) third.
Beswick said he was proud to have helped bring Ricky Hendriks the milesetone win.
“It was quite substantial,” Beswick said with a smile. “I had heard that Ricky was one off (from 700) and this horse was my best bet of the day.”
Home course advantage: Racing just a few hundred yards from its stall located on the grounds of the Springdale Racecourse, Met In Miami met Camden-based trainer Kate Dalton in the winners’ enclosure following its win in the $30,000 C.P. and Edith Wills DuBose Cup with Dalton’s husband, Bernie Dalton, in the saddle.
A former runner on the flat for trainer Graham Motion, the win was the first in its three starts over fences for the 5-year-old Upstart mare who stayed at or near the near throughout the 2 1/8-mile race and grabbed the 1 ½-length win over Imonlysaying (Parker Hendriks) in a time of 4:06.4/5 with Press Pause (Barry Foley) third in the field of four.
Hendriks brought Imonlysaying alongside Met in Miami in deep stretch only for the mare to find an extra gear.
“I knew she’d keep finding, but I’d kind of like a firmer surface to what we were running on after that rain,” Bernie Dalton said. “The (racing surface) changed from the first race to the second and I wasn’t sure if she would like it. It was a small field and they let me walk the dog and that helped let her conserve a bit of energy.
“I thought Parker had me beat going to the last … I didn’t really jump it that well, but she kept finding (speed.) She’s very honest. She’s still green and she’s still learning.”
Queen for the Kingsleys: After having won the previous week’s flat race at the Aiken Spring Steeplechase meet, Camden native and Camden High School senior Taylor Kingsley made it 2-for-2 on the season as she and Cibolian waited out a lengthy steward’s review of the race video before being deemed the winner of the afternoon’s finale, The Camden Plate.
Kingsley was in the saddle for her father and trainer Arch Kingsley Jr. aboard the winner which won by a nose over Kiyomori (Harrison Beswick) with Hold hard (Barry Foley) finishing third in the 1 ½-mile run on the flat which was completed in a time of 2:41 while bringing the six-race afternoon to a rousing close.
Chop chop: The afternoon of racing got off to a stirring start as Mikey Hamill booted home Lumberjack, trained by Leslie Young, to a victory by a head over Undercover Rowdy (Barry Foley) in the opening National Steeplechase Museum maiden claiming hurdle.
The winning time for the 2 1/8-mile trek was 4:06.3/5.
Talk or Listen, Jamie Bargary, was third in the starting field of seven which finished with six as one horse pulled up.
Forever Young: After winning last year’s NSA training crown, Leslie Young sent out three winners on Saturday, including Caramelised in the feature.
Young made it 2-for-2 after Lumberjack’s win in the first race with The Hero Next Door taking the $30,000 Dale K. Thiel Maiden Hurdle with Davey England — — who would later ride Caramelised to its win — — recording his initial victory on this side of the Atlantic by riding The Hero Next Door to a whopping 19-length victory over Sa’Ad (Parker Hendirks) with L’Imperator (Mikey Hamiil) third.
The winning time for the 2 1/8-mile run was 4:07.4/5.