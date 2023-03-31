Reece Pickett shut Westwood down on one hit in helping Lugoff-Elgin to its third Region 5-4A win in as many softball starts in Tuesday’s 7-0 victory over the visiting Lady Redhawks.
Pickett, a junior right-hander, went the full seven innings with 10 strikeouts and a pair of walks for Savannah Starling’s squad.
The Lady Demons broke a scoreless deadlock by pushing a pair of runs across in the bottom of the fourth which opened with an Aubre Moore leadoff single to right field. With one gone, Camryn Jordan singles to right and an error on the play allowed Moore to score what proved to be the winning run. Jordan made it 2-0 when she came home on an Alexis Lee ground out.
An inning later, L-E made it 3-0 when Ella Sheorn sent a one-out single to right field and circled the bags on the play on a three-base error.
The hostesses put this one far out of reach with a four-run bottom of the sixth with Jordan, Lee and Maren Cox reaching base on consecutive singles. An Ashley Dooley single drove in the fourth run while runs five, six and seven came home on a Pickett single, a Lexi Stout sac fly to left and Moore’s beating out an infield single.
L-E banged out 13 hits on the evening with Moore going 4-for-4 with an RBI. Jordan and Sheorn also enjoyed two-hit games.
WK walks it off: The Lady Demons stepped out of conference play Wednesday and suffered a 7-4 loss at White Knoll to fall to 4-6 on the season as Nikki Gallardo snapped a 4-4 tie with a three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh.
L-E grabbed a 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the first as Sheorn had a single before taking second on an error on the play. She scored when Stout’s fly ball to center was dropped.
WK answered with two in the first before adding solo runs in the second and fifth frames to go on top, 4-1.
The Lady Demons closed the gap to 4-3 by scoring twice in the sixth as Emaree Ray drew a walk before Lee’s single to right put runners on first and second. An error on a Cox bunt loaded the bases with no outs. A Dooley single drove in one run before a Sheorn ground out plated the third L-E run.
L-E knotted things at four with a run in the seventh when Moore reached on a one-out error and later scored on a two-out run-scoring single from Jordan.
The visitors out-hit the Lady Wolves, 10-5, with Sheorn, Jordan and Lee each having two-hit games.