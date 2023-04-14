Corrections & Clarifications Apr 14, 2023 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In a recent story on the Lugoff-Elgin golf team, the name of the Demons’ number one player, Ryan Craft, was inadvertently misspelled. The C-I regrets the error and any confusion which is may have caused. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos Trending Now MUSC confirms ‘executive, administrative’ layoffs N.J. couple arrested for Dollar General robbery Two dead in murder-suicide Old cases going to trial April 17-21 Unity in the Community, ACT UP partner for 2nd year Local Events Latest e-Edition Chronicle Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.