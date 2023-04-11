In a perfect world, Camden would have knocked off visiting Lake City by five runs and, today, would sit atop the Region 6-AAA baseball world holding a one-run edge between the two sides which both sport one loss in league play. Instead, the Bulldogs will have to be “satisfied” with a win.
In one of the lengthiest games in recent program memory, the Dogs pulled even with Lake City — but had to work 12 innings to do it — with a 5-4 win over the visiting Panthers in a three-hour, 13-minute Thursday night marathon played at American Legion Field.
The long night finally ended when Camden catcher Tanner Bowers sent an opposite field drive well over the head of LC right fielder Torrance Wilson as Bayne Simmons, who drew a one-out walk, scored from second base for the walk-off win.
The victory gave both teams 7-1 conference marks with two games left to be played in the circuit. Should CHS and LC be tied at the conclusion of the 10-game slate, the Panthers would get the number one seed from 6-AAA by virtue of last Tuesday’s 5-1 win in Lake City.
Following a long Thursday night at the ballpark, Camden head coach Denny Beckley was not about to complain after the way things turned out. At the same time, he acknowledged that if the Dogs are to win a region crown, they need to take care of their own business in games with Marlboro County next week while getting some help from Darlington which has a pair left with Lake City.
“Hopefully,” he said, “a win like this can catapult us into some great things for the rest of this season. We’re going to need a little bit of help as far as winning the conference is concerned. If we end up tied with Lake City, they win the tie-breaker because of run differential.
“We just need to control what we need to control and let the games play out as they may. Obviously, though, tonight was just a huge win for us. Hopefully, we can continue to build off it.”
While the game included a total of nine runs being scored, the numbers behind the numbers were much different and higher. A total of 105 batters went to the plate with four pitchers — two from each side — combining to throw 358 pitches, allowing 22 hits with 16 strikeouts and 11 walks issued. There were 24 runners left on base with 13 of those in scoring position.
This game was nearly decided in the top of the seventh, which was the first inning of work for Camden reliever Zechariah Haney, who came on for starter Byer Ware to start the frame.
With one gone and CHS clinging to a 4-3 advantage, LC leadoff hitter Mykel Croker drew a walk and took two bases on a wild pitch before Octavian McKnight followed with a walk before stealing second to put runners in scoring position with one out. A Markeis Hudson walk loaded the bases with Croker scoring the tying run on a passed ball, still with one gone.
Taevin Herring followed by sending a booming drive to center field which Camden junior Aidan Heriot caught with up and made the grab with his back to the infield. McKnight, thinking the ball had beaten Heriot, never tagged at third base while Hudson did likewise from second. Heriot sent a long throw to shortstop Kade Bell, covering second base, to double-up Hudson before McKnight was able to return and tough the third base bag and get home before the play at second.
Heriot later admitted that he thought he had been beaten on the drive only to use his speed to make the play which had his coach marveling at the amount of ground his junior center fielder had to make up in tracking the ball down.
“Aidan got an unbelievable jump off the bat,” Beckley said of the play. “We got fortunate that they made a base running mistake there, but what an unbelievable amount of ground he covered to get to the ball. Then, he threw a strike to second base to double the runner up. That was a crucial play.”
Haney was nicked for that one run in the seventh, but fired blanks from that point. The sophomore righty, who threw 88 pitches in his six-inning stint, worked his way around traffic on the base paths three times. The most serious threat came when LC put its first two men on in the 10th and had runners on second and third with one out only for CHS third baseman Davis Beckley to charge a Blayne Edwards grounder and gun down Hudson at the plate with his throw to Bowers.
After Haney got a strikeout to end an 11th in which LC had runners on first and second, he had one more trick up his sleeve in the 12th as he got a comebacker and a fly out to Heriot to hold runners at bay on second and third.
While Haney was weaving his way in and out of trouble, Edwards, who came on for Croker to start the ninth inning, had it relatively easy until the fateful bottom of the 12th. With one gone, Simmons, who had been inserted to play right field in the ninth inning, walked on a 3-2 pitch. Davis Beckley then was hit by an Edwards offering which set the stage for Bowers’ walk-off shot to right.
The double made a winner of both the Dogs and Haney who scattered four hits while fanning five in his appearance. Combined with Ware, who threw six innings of five-hit ball with seven punch outs, the Dogs’ duo allowed nine hits while fanning a dozen batters.
“It was great pitching performance from both our guys,” Denny Beckley said. “I am really proud of Haney coming in and really slamming the door … it’s really not slamming the door because it was so many innings, but it was a really great win for our guys.”
Camden opened the scoring by jumping on Croker for three runs in the second to grab a 3-0 lead.
A Davis Beckley single to left touched off the rally. One-out singles from Haney and Bell loaded the bases with one gone with Beckley scoring the first run on Heriot’s fielders’ choice. Wil Stines made it 3-0 when he lined a two-out single to left to bring both Haney and Heriot around to score.
LC cut the deficit to a pair with an RBI double from Hudson in the third making it 3-1 before the Panthers put this one on level footing with a pair in the sixth. An RBI ground out from Edwards was followed by Qualek Washington’s flare into shallow right which plated the tying run.
Camden, which could not do anything after Davis Beckley led off the sixth with a double to left, went on top, 4-3, with a run in the seventh. Stines had a one-out single to get on before coming around from first on Patrick Daniels’ two-out double to left center.
After LC knotted things at four, Camden had another scoring chance in the eighth which opened with a Davis Beckley single — his third of the night — to center. Bowers was called on to sacrifice bunt Beckley to second, which he did with a ground ball to Jase McKnight at third. With McKnight having come off the bag to make the play and leaving it unguarded, Denny Beckley first signaled for his son to keep coming to an open third base. When Davis Beckley lost his footing and tried to go back to second, the throw from Hudson at first was in time to get the twin-killing.
“There was nobody covering third on the bunt and I was sending Davis,” said Denny Beckley. “Then, they jumped in there quick and I think Davis tripped trying to get back to the bag. There were a couple of moments there where I get bonehead of the year award as a coach. Our guys fought through those things tonight.”
Camden’s 13-hit offensive attack included three hits each from Stines, Daniels and Beckley while Haney had a pair of singles as that quartet accounted for 11 hits.
With a week of in-season tournament games before next week’s key set with Marlboro County, Denny Beckley said his team can only worry about itself as they seek an elusive league title.
“We have an unbelievable amount of respect for Lake City and coach (Matt) Apicella and what he has done with his team,” he said. “Obviously, we’re very proud of our guys. There were some little moments, here and there, where we could have folded tonight. I’m just really proud of the fight and the grit that we showed.”