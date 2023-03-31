Davis Beckley’s two-out, two-strike RBI double in the top of the sixth inning snapped a 2-2 tie and was the measure of difference as Camden improved to 5-0 in Region 6-AAA play with Tuesday’s 3-2 win over host Darlington.
The victory was the 10th in 13 outings for Denny Beckley’s charges which host Darlington tonight in the program’s annual Alumni Night contest. The Bulldogs share the conference lead with Lake City. The two sides will meet twice in a home-and-home next Tuesday and Thursday which opens in Lake City before heading to American Legion Park in Camden.
Following Davis Beckley’s double, CHS Wil Stines worked a scoreless bottom of sixth and seventh frames to close the book on his complete game four-hitter. Stines, a senior right-hander, went the distance fanning seven batters, walking one while allowing an unearned run to improve to 4-1 on the season.
The Bulldogs staked Stines to a 1-0 lead with a solo run in the first inning in which Lane Jordan sent a one-out double to the gap in right center before stealing third base. Jordan came home on a Bayer Ware sacrifice fly to right.
The Falcons did all their scoring with a pair in the bottom of the first in which a Camden error helped the hosts score their first run.
The Dogs evened things at 2-2 with a run in the second as Kade Bell sent a two-out single to left before swiping second. Bell scored from there on Aidan Heriot’s run-producing single to right.
From there, Stines and DHS’ Shemar Shines took turns in shutting the offenses down. Stines only allowed one Falcon runner to advance past first while allowing a pair of singles over the final six frames. Shines handcuffed the Dogs until the top of the sixth when Patrick Daniels delivered a one-out single to center before advancing to second on a Ware ground out. That brought Beckley to the plate for his game-deciding five-pitch at-bat which resulted in his going the opposite way for the two-bagger to the gap in left center.
Camden ended the night with five hits with Jordan, Daniels, Beckley, Bell and Heriot having one each.