North Central closed out play in its three-game set against a trio of Ohio programs at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach with a 10-9 victory over Poland Seminary Wednesday morning.
In the finale, NC junior Landan Anderson broke a 9-9 tie with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win. Anderson’s game-winning hit came after teammate Colt Babic lined a two-run single to knot the game at nine.
NC scored a run in the first inning with Cade Branham’s fielders’ choice driving in a run. The Knights added three runs in the fifth thanks to a Bryceson Gainey RBI single and a Colin Anderson fielders’ choice brining in a run.
Dylan Smith earned the mound win for Brandon Faulkenberry’s troops as he worked the final 3.1 innings of play after taking over for starter Ashton Brazell.
The Knights banged out 12 hits in the win with Anderson belting a double and two triples while driving in three runs in four at-bats. Babic had a pair of singles and two RBI while Gainey and Jordan had a hit each while driving in two runs apiece.
On Monday, the Knights dropped a 10-3 decision to Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in a game tied at 3-3 in the fifth before the Lions scored the game’s final seven runs.
NC had seven hits in the loss with Cole Robinson, Smith and Anderson each having two-hit games.
On Tuesday, the Knights fell to the South Range Raiders, 3-1.
Trailing, 1-0, in the bottom of the second, the Knights evened things with an RBI single from Jacob Williamson. The Raiders scored the winning run in the fourth to go on top, 2-1.
Babic was the mound starter for NC and the eighth-grader allowed one run in his two innings of work before Cade Branham came on in relief in the third and went the final five frames.
Demons split first two in tourney: After opening the Mingo Bay Classic with a 2-1 loss to Carmel (N.C.) Christian Academy on Tuesday, the Lugoff-Elgin baseball team rebounded with a 6-1 victory over Franklin County (Va.) on Wednesday in games played at St. James High School in Myrtle Beach.
The Demons (12-3) faced Pineview (WV) on Thursday with Friday’s fourth-game foe to be decided.