There are self-described horses for courses in racing. Saturday could be a day when the projected atmospheric conditions may shine favorably on one who may not check all the boxes when it comes to being a flashy, awe-inspiring jumper.
Described by its trainer, Kate Dalton, as a blue-collar worker who gets the job done on its own terms, a rain-softened Springdale Racecourse may be just what Step to the Bar ordered in tomorrow’s $50,000 Carolina Cup feature chase.
As the lowest rated — per the National Steeplechase Association — jumper in Saturday’s feature, Step to the Bar is not a flashy, in your face jumper. Instead, the 7-year-old gelded son of Behindatthebar takes its time in getting the job done. In fact, had this race been somewhere other than in Step to the Bar’s backyard and daily training grounds, Dalton may have had second thoughts of sending her jumper into what has now become a compact field of four projected starters who stayed in after having opened with 11 nominations last week.
“Condition-wise, (the $50,000 feature is) a non-winner of three (races) and he’s a non-winner of three, plus, it’s our home track so it seemed pretty natural,” Dalton said of the decision-making process as to where to give Step to the Bar its first start of 2023.
Saturday will mark Step to the Bar’s third start at its home course. In this same race last spring, it mounted a rally on the final turn for home only to finish fourth in a starting field of six. In the 2021 Carolina Cup, held in May, Step to the Bar ran in the afternoon’s opener, a $10,000 maiden claimer in which jockey and Kate Dalton’s husband, Bernie Dalton, had something extra left in the tank and mounted a late charge in a game effort against race winner Be Somebody.
Kate Dalton said Step to the Bar could benefit from the flat Springdale layout in Saturday’s 2 1/8-mile chase.
“He likes flat tracks; so that’s nice. He’d prefer going right-handed versus left-handed, but those tracks are getting pretty hard to find at this point,” she said. “He’s in good form and he tends to run well fresh so it’s worth taking a shot.
“On paper, he’s would be the long shot in the field of four. He’s probably the slowest … I haven’t researched Caramelised, yet, but I think he has won three of four times so I would say my horse is probably the slowest horse in the race. But we don’t have to ship anywhere and he’s right here so why not.”
A Louisiana-bred which made seven starts with one win — at Delta Downs — on the flat all in its home state, Step to the Bar came to Dalton’s barn as a 3-year-old and made its debut over jumps with a sixth-place finish in a maiden chase at Colonial Downs in the summer of 2019. It broke its maiden over fences in its seventh try with a score at Shawan Downs in Maryland in the fall of 2021. A year later, almost to the day, Step to the Bar made its way back to the winners’ enclosure, again, at Shawan Downs before capping a five-start 2022 campaign with a fourth-place finish in the $75,000 AFLAC Supreme Hurdle Stakes at Callaway Gardens in Georgia.
“He’s a grinder,” said Dalton, who saddled 2022 NSA Filly and Mare champion Down Royal, of Step to the Bar. “One time at Shawan, he won coming from the back, and the other time at Shawan, he was more up on the pace.”
A large horse with a “devil may care” attitude, Dalton said Step to the Bar does whatever it needs to do in a style all its own. “He’s one of those brute force kind of horses,” Dalton said with a laugh. “He’s either going to go over (a fence) or through it.”
When entries for the Carolina Cup feature chase came in Monday, Dalton, who doubles as a member of the Carolina Cup Racing Association’s Board of Directors, said she was taken aback to learn that seven possible starters decided not to be sent to Camden. “It’s not very typical in this game. It was fairly shocking,” she said of the situation. “I figured there would be at least nine in it. I’m probably looking at fourth or third, if we run fairly well. That’s fine by me, too. It’s a long season and this is just a starting point.”
While saying her horse might be “out-footed” by the faster trio of starters of Who’s Counting, Welshman and Caramelised, Dalton was quick to point out that Step to the Bar is not not-classed in this trimmed-down field. And should the ground be softened by rain Saturday, it will not change the Dalton’s plan of attack for Step to the Bar in the least.
“The nice thing about Step to the Bar is that he doesn’t care. He doesn’t care what the ground is like; it can be firm, it can be soft or somewhere in between … and he doesn’t care where he sits in the race. He doesn’t care whether he runs on asphalt or, whether he runs through a plow field,” Kate Dalton said with a smile. “He’s a very adaptable horse. It doesn’t matter what anybody else is doing, he will just go out and do his thing.”