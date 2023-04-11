While Lugoff-Elgin remained perfect in Region 5-4A baseball, North Central fell to Central on Thursday night baseball action.
L-E improved to 6-0 in league play with its eyes cast on next week’s two-game showdown with A.C. Flora with a 6-0 win over Richland Northeast to sweep the two-game set with the Cavaliers. The Demons took last Tuesday’s opener, 12-1.
On Thursday, in a game stopped for a lightning delay, the host Demons pushed across a run in the bottom of the second as Riley Ward belted a solo home run off RNE starter Will O’Bradovich to give the Demons all the run production which starter Jake Morris would need. The hosts tacked on four runs in the third and adding a solo run in the fourth to put this one out of reach.
The Demons are playing along the Grand Strand this week in the Mingo Bay Tournament which features teams from throughout the south and East Coast taking part in the week-long event.
Knights blanked in Pageland
After having scored a 6-5 victory over Central on Tuesday, the Eagles returned the favor two nights later in sending NC home with a 5-0 setback in a game which was moved up one night due to projected inclement weather on Friday.
The loss dropped Brandon Faulkenberry’s charges to 3-7 with two games left to be played in Region 5-AA play.
The Knights are in Myrtle Beach this week for a three-day tournament hosted by the Ripken Experience which concludes Wednesday.