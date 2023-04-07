Lake City drew first blood in a key Region 6-AAA baseball series with Camden with the host Panthers making the most of their four hits to come away with a 5-1 win over CHS in the Pee Dee on Tuesday night.
The two sides entered the two-game set, which closed in Camden on Thursday, with identical 6-0 records in conference play.
The host Panthers scored three times in the third and tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-0 lead.
CHS scored its lone run in the top of the sixth as Patrick Daniels singled with one gone before a Byer Ware single and a Davis Beckley walk loaded the bases. Tanner Bowers plated Daniels when LC pitcher Jase McKnight hit him with a pitch. McKnight, who went the distance on the mound, avoided further damage when shortstop Breyon Burgess made a diving stab of a one-out liner and doubled up the runner at second base to end the threat and the inning.
Camden also loaded the bases with one gone in the first inning only for McKnight to get a strikeout and a ground out.
Wil Stines received the starting mound nod for the Bulldogs and the senior righty gave up three runs on as many hits in a top of the third in which a Camden error helped LC get its four-hit offense going. Stines used a ground out and an infield liner, snagged by Beckley at third base, to keep the damage at three runs.
An inning later, the Panthers made it 5-0, scoring a pair of runs on Octavian McKnight’s two-out, two-run single to left.
Stines, who worked into the fifth inning, allowed four hits while fanning two batters in a 66-pitch stint. Sophomore Zechariah Haney came on in the fifth and threw two innings of no-hit relief ball while recording a strikeout in a 25-pitch outing.
Daniels and Ware had two hits each with Kade Bell rounding out the five-single offensive night for the visitors who left eight runners on base with half of those in scoring position.
CHS hosts spring break baseball camp: The Camden High School baseball coaching staff will host its annual Spring Break Baseball Camp on Monday, April 10 through Wednesday, April 12 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at American Legion Park in Camden.
The camp, which focuses on the fundamentals of the game, is open to youngsters ages six through 13 years of age. The cost is $45 per camper, which includes a camp T-shirt. Advance registration is ongoing at www.wearecamdenhs.com. Payment will be accepted by cash or check — made payable to Camden High School — at the field on Monday prior to the start of camp.
Campers will receive fundamental instruction in all phases of baseball. Each player will be drilled defensively on pitching, infield, and outfield play. Hitting will be stressed every day. There will also be instruction on bunting, and base running. The campers are to bring their own gloves, bats and helmets, if possible. Also, be sure to be dressed properly with sweat pants or baseball pants for there will be scrimmages with potential for sliding. There will be a break at some point at which time campers may bring money to buy snacks from the concession stand or bring their own food and drink.
For more information, contact CHS head baseball coach Denny Beckley at:dennis.beckley@kcsdschools.net.