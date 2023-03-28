Lexie Stout smacked a three-run home run and added a double on a 4-for-4 night at the plate as the Lugoff-Elgin softball team swept its Region 5-4A series with visiting Ridge View in Thursday’s 11-1 victory at Shelby Miles Field.
One night later, Savannah Starling’s troops stepped out of conference play and fell to 5A Lexington, 9-4.
The two-night split gave L-E a 3-5 overall mark to go along with a 2-0 record in 5-4A action.
On Thursday, the Lady Demons rode the arm of pitcher Reece Pickett, who went the first 5.1 innings, allowing a run on one hit while fanning 10 Lady Blazer batters before giving way to Abbey Crates.
Offensively, Stout’s monster night started with her first inning sacrifice fly which drove in Aubre Moore, who singled, to give the hostesses a 1-0 lead. An inning later, Ella Sheorn reached on an error and scored on Ashley Dooley’s single to center to make it 2-0.
Stout started heating up in the third in which Pickett led off with a double before being replaced by courtesy runner Kayley Lynch. Stout followed with a run-scoring double to left. With two gone, Mallory Branham sent a fly ball to center which was played into a four-base error as she circled the bases behind Stout as the lead grew to 5-0.
Stout struck again in the fourth — following a Moore single and a Pickett walk — by driving a three-run blast to center field to up the ante to eight runs.
An inning later, Maren Cox singled and she scored on Dooley’s RBI single to center.
The Lady Demons tacked on two more runs to answer an RV run in the top of the sixth with Crates reaching on an error. Stout followed with a single through the box before Branham plated Crates with a single to center. A Cox single to right drove in Stout with the 11th run to put the game away with the 10-run rule.
In addition to Stout’s night at the plate, the Lady Demons received two hits each from Dooley, Moore and Cox.
On Friday, L-E hit the road to Lexington with the Lady Wildcats scoring six times in the home half of the first to grab a 6-0 lead.
The Lady Demons cut the deficit to 6-4 with a four-run second in which a Cox single to center was followed by a walk to Camryn Jordan. A Branham single to center loaded the bases with no outs. Crates and Sheorn had a fielder’s choice each to bring in a run each before Moore’s two-run single closed the gap to two runs only for the hostesses to score solo runs in the second, third and fourth frames.
Moore had three hits in four at-bats with a pair of RBI to lead the way for the Lady Demons.