For the second time this season, the Lugoff-Elgin boys’ soccer team was perfect on all five of their penalty kicks while goalkeeper Connor Rapp pushed aside one in helping the Demons to a victory.
Tuesday night against visiting Ridge View, Bill Bacon’s squad improved to 3-3 in Region 5-4A play and 9-7 overall by downing the Blazers, 5-4, in penalty kicks after a match which was knotted at 2-2 following 80 minutes of regulation and a pair of overtime sessions.
The two sides ended the first half of play tied at 1-1.
The hosts received goals from junior Eldin Sanchez and sophomore Edward Swain as the Demons put 25 shots on goal. Assisting on the goals were senior captain Max Letchworth and sophomore Kyle Bacon.
Rapp turned away six shots on net from the guests.
Demons double up CMA: On Wednesday night, the Demons stepped out of conference play and improved to 10-7 on the season with a 4-2 road win over Camden Military Academy.
L-E, which built a 3-1 halftime lead, received a goal and an assist from Letchworth and single goals off the feet of Daniel Figueroa, Tommaso Paris and Christ Villatoro.
Both Spartan goals were supplied by Tanner Larkin who was assisted on each by Andre Zunon.
Rapp made four saves for the visitors while John Rivers had six saves for CMA.