What is a “must win” game?
To some, it is a contest which comes after a bad loss. For others, it means needing a victory following a tough string of losses. For North Central baseball coach Brandon Faulkenberry, the term does not take real meaning until the playoffs come and your season is hanging in the balance.
While Tuesday’s 6-5 Knights’ win over visiting Central was an important one, it was not the end-all, be-all for NC which snapped a four-game conference skid while remaining in the hunt for a postseason berth with the one-run cliffhanger.
The victory gave NC a 3-6 mark in Region 5-AA play heading into last night’s game at Central which was moved from Friday due to weather concerns. The Eagles slipped to 2-6 in the seven-team circuit.
When asked if Tuesday was a game which he put in the “must win” category, Faulkenberry brushed off that notion, but did say it was important that his club had something positive to show for their efforts.
“We have to go get ‘em,” said the sixth-year NC boss. “It’s not really must win until you get to the playoffs; then you’re counting down and saying that if you lose (the first round game) then everything else becomes a must-win.
“I thought our guys played hard tonight. We’ve been battling for two weeks with the sticks. Tonight, we scored in every inning except the bottom of the sixth which was huge. We did what we needed to do.”
In putting the brakes on their region slide, the Knights parlayed six hits into as many runs while overcoming a 2-0 deficit after the first half-inning of play. While Faulkenberry admitted this was not his team’s cleanest game in the field — — five errors ---, the pitching combination of starter Dylan Smith and the relief work of Cade Branham was able to overcome the defensive maladies.
Smith worked into the sixth frame, allowing three runs on four hits through five innings before handing things over to Branham, who inherited runners on first and second with no outs before Central loaded the bags one batter later thanks to an error. Branham limited the damage to a pair of runs — — leaving runners hanging on the corners — — before working a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
“Cade has a point four (0.40) ERA in region games and that just went down even more,” Faulkenberry said of Branham. “He’s very effective … he’s effectively slow. He hits his spots, he changes tempo and he does what he needs to do. He is the definition of a pitcher.
“I love him. He has a bulldog mentality and doesn’t let anything get to him. He stays calm, cool and collected out there.”
The Eagles dented the scoreboard first as Cody Branham and Logan Olney had back-to-back singles to open the game before Cohen Phillips drove a two-run single to center. Smith settled down to keep the damage at two runs.
NC got to Central starter Daniel Leaird for solo runs in the first and second to even things.
In the home half of the first, Smith helped himself with a one-out single, stealing second and scoring from there on Cole Robinson’s opposite field liner over the third base bag and into left field. An inning later, Leaird hit Branham and Bryceson Gainey on consecutive pitches. Branham leveled things at 2-2 when he came around from second on Jacob Williamson’s RBI single to right.
With Smith finding a groove on the mound, the NC offense struck again for a pair in the third to go on top for keeps at 4-2.
With one gone, Leaird issued walks to Robinson and Colt Babic. Branham then looped a single to shallow left to fill the bases for Gainey whose grounder to second was played into an error as the ball went into right field while allowing both Robinson and Babic to come in with runs three and four.
Central cut the deficit to a run with one in the fourth with Olney’s infield hit bringing in Keelan Miller — — who walked — — to make it 4-3.
Smith helped the hosts manufacture a run in the home portion of the fourth when he singled to left with two outs and made it to second on an error on the play. Taking third on a wild pitch, Smith came home on Landan Anderson’s single through the box.
The Knights tacked on a needed run in the fifth when Babic drew a leadoff walk before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 6-3.
Smith seemed to tire in the sixth, surrendering singles to Miller and Cody Branham to lead things off. The first batter Cade Branham faced reached on an error to load the bases with no outs. Miller came home on a Phillips sac fly to left with Cody Branham sprinting home from second on an error. The NC reliever was able to get out of the mess with a comebacker before allowing one single and getting three outs in the seventh with the ball never leaving the infield.
Faulkenberry said there was not a gloom and doom feeling surrounding his team coming into Tuesday’s game after having dropped close calls to defending region and state champion Andrew Jackson and Buford the past two series.
“We never lost track,” he said. “We lost two games to the one and two seeds (in 5-AA) by 3-0 scores . Our pitching efforts have been great all year long. Our fielding has been better than it was tonight, but you can afford that whenever you hit the baseball better which is what we needed.”
Having series with league-leading AJ and Buford behind them, the Knights have a favorable remaining conference slate ahead of them. Faulkenberry is looking forward to a better closing stretch from his squad.
“I feel that we’re in a good spot,” he said. “If we can make a run and get everybody back for the playoffs, we can make some noise. I have to get everybody healthy, though, because the injury bug is still around here.”