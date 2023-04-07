In what is shaping up to be a two-game showdown with A.C. Flora in less than two weeks, Lugoff-Elgin continues to hold up its end of the bargain in the Region 5-4A baseball race.
Tuesday night, the Demons made the short trip to Richland Northeast and dispatched of the hosts and Newberry College signee pitcher Andrew Peck, 12-1.
The win gave Frankie Ward and company a 5-0 conference ledger heading into Thursday’s rematch with RNE. The Demons will square off against A.C. Flora, which is also unbeaten in league play, in a two-game set beginning Tuesday, April 18 at L-E’s Optimist Field before the two rivals meet, two nights later, in Forest Acres.
As for Tuesday’s win, L-E (10-2) won for the sixth straight time in a game in which it scored three runs in the first inning, added solo runs in the second through fifth frames before closing with a five-run seventh. The Cavaliers scored their lone run in the fifth to make it a 7-1 ballgame.
The Demons provided starter Mason Williams with an early 3-0 cushion by scoring three times in the top of the first in an inning which included an RBI single from Jake Morris.
Williams, a senior left-hander, went the first 4.2 innings for L-E allowing one run on one hit while fanning eight RNE batters. Jay Bowling came on in the fifth and worked 1.1 hitless frames with a strikeout before giving way to Riley Ward, who fanned three Cavs in a scoreless bottom of the seventh.
The Demons went into double digits with a five-run seventh in which Alex Carraway, Turner Goff, Cobe Evans and Bowling each drove in a run.
L-E banged out 14 hits to RNE’s one with Evans, Bowling and Ward each having three-hit nights with Bowling driving in a pair of runs. Goff had a two-hit, two-RBI game while Andrew Jefferson, a recent jayvee call-up, had one hit while driving in three runs. Carraway had one hit while plating a pair of runners.