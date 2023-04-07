Joyce Edwards, who helped lead Camden (29-2) to the AAA state girls’ basketball championship last month, has been named the national junior class (2024) Player of the Year by MaxPreps.com.
The honor came from the same website which, earlier, named Edwards a second-team All-American selection which includes players from all grade levels.
The accolade is the latest for the 6-foot-3 forward who was named as the 2022-23 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in girls’ basketball, the 2022-23 South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association AAA player of the year as well as the 2022-23 Region 6-AAA player of the year.
In her junior campaign, Edwards averaged 28.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and nearly three blocks per outing. She also had 3.5 steals and 2.6 assists per contest. A fifth-year starter and a five-time AAA All-State selection for Natalie Norris’ Lady Bulldogs, Edwards enters her senior season as the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball with 3,016 career points.
On March 31 through April 2, Edwards was one of 34 players — and the only one from South Carolina — who were invited to participate in the USA Junior National Team mini-camp held in Dallas in conjunction with the NCAA Division I women’s basketball championship being contested there.
Currently, Edwards is the leading scorer for the Camden High girls’ soccer team which is ranked second in the state in class AAA.