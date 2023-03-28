As opposed to their first meeting in which Lugoff-Elgin needed to go to the 10th and final penalty kick to come away with a boys’ soccer victory over Camden, the Demons wrapped things up quickly and tidily in Saturday morning’s rematch contested at Lugoff-Elgin Stadium.
The host Demons raced to a 4-1 halftime lead before tacking on three second half scores to come away with a 7-1 win over their cross-river rivals to sweep the season series.
The non-conference victory gave Bill Bacon’s squad an 8-5 record. The match came two days after L-E improved to 2-1 in Region 5-4A play following Thursday’s 7-0 blanking of visiting Richland Northeast.
On Saturday, the Demons received two goals each from Max Letchworth and Eldin Sanchez in the win over the Bulldogs. Sanchez’s pair of goals were his team-leading 21st and 22nd of the season while Letchworth now has eight tallies.
In addition, the Demons received single goals from Aidan King, Christ Villatoro and Gabriel Young. Villatoro had three assists in the pairing while Titus Linnekin and King added an assist each. Connor Rapp was called on to make eight saves.
Camden, which fell to 4-8 with the setback, received its lone goal from Wyatt Smith.
Last Thursday, Rapp posted a clean sheet as the Demons won their second straight conference match by blanking the visiting Cavaliers.
Sanchez enjoyed a four-goal evening while Micah Bills and Letchworth added goals with Villatoro assisting on two goals. Rapp was called on to make four saves in the rout.