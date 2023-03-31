Lugoff-Elgin’s Evan Williams fired a shutout at visiting Westwood as the Demons improved to 3-0 in Region 5-4A baseball with Tuesday’s 4-0 win at Optimist Field.
Williams, a senior lefty, helped shut down the Redhawks on four hits while fanning 13.
The Demons gave Williams all the run support he would need by getting to WHS’ Kendell Gandy for four runs in the top of the first.
Frankie Ward’s offense had seven hits in the win with Cobe Evans, Jake Morris and Turner Goff enjoying two-hit games while Skiler Jackson had a hit and an RBI in the opening frame.
L-E shut out in soccer
While the L-E baseball team was on the winning end of a 4-0 decision on Tuesday, the Demons’ boys’ soccer team fell to host A.C. Flora, 4-0, in a match played in Forest Acres.
The host Falcons saved all their scoring for the second half as they tallied four goals following a scoreless first 40 minutes of play.
The loss evened Bill Bacon’s squad’s Region 5-4A record at 2-2 while the Demons fell to 8-6 overall.