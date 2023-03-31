Everybody wins. Just how much is the question which will be answered late Saturday afternoon.
The once-promising field of 11 nominations into Saturday’s $50,000 Carolina Cup Sport of Kings Novice Hurdle Stakes was whittled down to four when entries were released Monday by the National Steeplechase Association. With a $50,000 purse to be divided four ways, the race winner will earn, at least, $30,000 with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers pocketing no less than $3,500 each for their efforts.
Here is a capsule version of the starters in the feature chase:
Caramelised: Hall of Fame conditioner and 14-time NSA leading trainer, Jack Fisher is sending one of his best younger jumpers in the Camden feature.
A recent purchase by Gil Johnston and Sharon Sheppard, Caramelised ran in Great Britain for English trainer Alan King. The 5-year-old gelding has 16 starts over hurdles under his girth with four wins and a third to show for it. Caramalised’s most recent score came last Halloween day in the handicap hurdle at Plumpton Racecourse in its native land. It also has a start at Cheltenham on its resume.
Fisher has tabbed David England, who was riding jumpers in races in his native Great Britain this year, to get the mount at 153 pounds.
Step to the Bar: From their successful stable on the grounds of the Springdale Racecourse, trainer Kate Dalton and her husband/jockey Bernie Dalton, are expected to give Louisiana-bred Step to the Bar its second start in the Carolina Cup feature. Last year, the 7-year-old gelded son of Behindatthebar finished fourth in the Camden spring classic.
Step to the Bar broke its maiden over fences on its seventh start with a score at Shawan Downs in September of 2021. That came after seven starts with one win on the flat at Evangeline and the Fair Grounds in the Bayou State. Step to the Bar collected its second career win over jumps last September, again, scoring in an allowance chase at Shawan Downs to finish a five-start campaign in which it brought in more than $33,000.
Welshman: The 5-year-old Sonny Via Jr.-owned gelding, closed 2022 on a high note by winning its last two races including taking the $75,000 AFLAC Supreme Hurdle Stakes at Pine Mountain, Ga., in its final start on Nov. 5. Less than a month before that, the son of Flintshire and grandson of Giant’s Causeway won a handicap at Middleburg (Va.) on Oct. 8.
In its second season over fences, in 2022, Welshman had three wins and a second in seven trips to the post and accumulated $12,292 in purse money. Graham Watters, the 2021 NSA riding champion, gets the call on Welshman who will be asked to carry the high weight of 156 pounds.
Bernie Dalton will be in the saddle aboard Step to the Bar which will go off with 153 pounds on its back.
Who’s Counting: Trainer/rider Sean McDermott is sending out South Branch Equine’s Who’s Counting into the chase.
The 5-year-old Maryland-bred gelding has one start in a Sport of Kings Novice Hurdle Race after finishing second at Great Meadow last May. A winner over dirt for McDermott at Laurel Park in 2021, Who’s Counting started jumping last April and has three wins, three seconds and a third to show for it while having earned more than $93,000 in 2022.
Who’s Counting will carry 153 pounds and McDermott for the ride Saturday.
Order of races: Small fields mark Saturday’s second stop on the 2023 National Steeplechase Association calendar with 31 horses slated to meet the starter’s flag in five jump races and one on the flat.
The day’s first race, at 1:30 p.m., the $25,000 National Steeplechase Museum Maiden Claiming Hurdle, is the largest with seven jumpers. The 2:05 p.m. race is the six-horse $30,000 Dale K. Thiel Maiden Hurdle followed by the $30,000 C.P. and Edith Wills DuBose Cup for maidens, which drew five jumpers, at 2:40 p.m.
The $25,000 Woodward-Kirkover Cup Handicap Hurdle is slated to go off with five jumpers at 3:15 p.m. with the $50,000 feature for novice jumpers, with a field of four, listed as a 3:50 p.m. race. The day concludes with the Camden Plate flat race, which attracted four runners, at 4:25 p.m.
Race day information: Saturday’s 88th running of the Carolina Cup Races presented by Mullikin Law will have a 1:30 p.m. post time for the first of six races. The gates to the Springdale Race Course open to the public at 9 a.m. The races will be held rain or shine.
All reserved parking spaces for the event have been sold, but the races will not sell out. General admission tickets are on sale and will be sold at all gates on Saturday. General admission tickets purchased at the course on Saturday will be $60 per ticket (cash) and $52.50 per ticket if paid with a debit/credit card. The price change is to allow for smoother traffic flow on race day.
Tickets and all other information on the Carolina Cup may be found at www.carolinacup.org.