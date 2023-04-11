Reece Pickett fired a no-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Lugoff-Elgin softball team improved to 6-0 in Region 5-4A play with a 15-0 win over visiting Richland Northeast in a game stopped by the 15-0 run rule in the bottom of the third inning Thursday night at Shelby Miles Field.
Pickett, a junior right-hander, went all three frames, fanning eight batters while issuing a walk as Savannah Starling’s charges improved to 7-6 on the season.
The Lady Demons scored 10 runs on a pair of singles in the first inning to put this game away. The hostesses needed just four hits while taking advantage of nine walks and seven Lady Cavalier errors on the evening.
L-E opened the onslaught by scoring 10 runs with two outs after both Aubre Moore and Pickett reached on walks. Ella Sheorn’s two-run single to center started the uprising. Bases-loaded walks to Haleigh Miranda and Ashley Dooley brought in runs three and four before two more runs scored on an error on a ball hit by Moore. The final two runs of the opening frame were supplied when Lexi Stout belted a two-run triple.
An inning later, L-E tacked on three more runs as Maren Cox delivered a one-out single before scoring on an error via a Miranda grounder to third base. A Dooley single put runners on the corners with runs 12 and 13 coming home on an error and a passed ball, respectively.
The Lady Demons made this a quick night with a pair in the third which started with walks to Stout and Pickett with an error on a Sheorn ground ball plating the pair.
Sheorn drove in four runs for L-E while Stout plated three more in the rout.