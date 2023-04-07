Lugoff-Elgin left the Bulldog Athletic Complex at Camden High with both team trophies after having swept the girls’ and boys’ portions of Tuesday’s Kershaw County Track and Field championships.
The Lady Demons outscored runner-up Camden, 128-89, with Thomas Sumter Academy next with 77 points to capture the girls’ title.
L-E also won the male meet with 117.5 points. Camden was next with 81 followed by Thomas Sumter Academy (69.5), North Central (eight) and Camden Military Academy with seven points.
The Lady Demons won seven of the 18 events and received first-place finishes from Teryn Hobson (100- and 200-meter dash), Taylor Wells (100 meter hurdles), Brianna Williams (400 meter run), Azariah Hinton (pole vault), Kamille Charles (shot put) and Grace Miller (discus).
The Camden girls had eight event winners in Leiyana Rose (long jump and triple jump), Sullivan McKoy (javelin), Caroline Cassidy (400-meter hurdles), Hope O’Bradovich (3,200-meter run) as well as the 4 x 100-, 4 x 400- and 4 x 880-meter relay teams.
The Demons won half of the 18 boys’ events and received first-place finishes from as many different athletes. Winning their events for L-E were Elisha Thomas Murphy (110-meter hurdles), Zaquawn Murphy (100-meter dash), Cameron Reddick (400-meter hurdles), Dasean Jenkins (200-meter dash), Myles Hamilton (pole vault), Christian Crandall (triple jump), Jaden Reed (shot put), Khadophie Outten (discus) and Skye Harter in the javelin.
Camden won seven events including sweeping the 4 x 100-, 4 x 400- and 4 x 880-meter relays, Kendal Cooke (400-meter run), Davis Kinard (800-meter run), Tyrin Macklin (high jump) and Dylan Locklear taking the long jump.
Thomas Sumter Academy had three girls’ winners including Abbie Fisher (1,600-meter run), Kenleigh Anderson (800-meter run) and Bayleigh Donhauser (high jump.) Winning for the Generals were Jake Marshall who swept the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
Lady Bulldogs earn honors: In earlier meets this season, Camden’s Leiyana Rose set a new school record in the long jump with a leap of 16-10.
Caroline Cassidy also qualified for the State Elite Meet in the 400-meter hurdles at Waccamaw High School on April 22. She will be seeded seventh in the event.