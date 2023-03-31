Mary Ashton Blanks assisted on four goals, teammate Joyce Edwards added three goals to go along with an assist while goalkeepers Elizabeth West and Baylee Hornsby split a clean sheet as the second-ranked (AAA) Camden girls’ soccer team blasted visiting Marlboro County, 12-0, in a Region 6-AAA match played Tuesday at the Bulldog Sports Complex.
The shutout gave first-year head coach Paul Ahern’s squad a 9-1-1 overall record and a 5-0 conference ledger.
“Senior captain Lizzie Conder stood out in the game; normally our anchor on the back line, she contributed to the offense with two goals and one assist,” Ahern said.
Both Ella Roberts and Greer Younghans each had a pair of goals while assisting on another for the Lady Bulldogs who also received a goal from Paige Cook, Avery Younghans and West. Lending assists in the shutout were Alex Cassidy and Hornsby.
Dogs blank MC: In Tuesday’s nightcap, the Camden boys’ soccer team improved to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in Region 6-AAA with a 7-0 win over visiting Marlboro County behind three goals and an assist from senior Evan Williams.
Luis Reyes added a pair of goals while assisting on another for Jerry Jones’ squad which received goals from, Marco Gomez and Bryan Guzman. Ryan Bean added a pair of assists while Osmin Aguilar had another for the Bulldogs.
Dogs get a sweep on the links: Winn McKittrick fired a match-low 35 as the Camden High golf team remained unbeaten through eight matches by defeating three other visiting squads Tuesday at the Camden Country Club.
The host Bulldogs led the way with a 149 score followed by Hammond (154), Lugoff Elgin (161) and Central Pageland with a 162.
Following McKittrick’s lead for the winners were James Reames with a 36, Josh Cameron (38), Will Grumbach (40), Noah Roberts (47) and Henry Green with a 48.
The low scorer on the round for L-E was Ryan Craft with a 37.