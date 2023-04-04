On an afternoon in which dark clouds turned to rain, early on, before giving way to blues skies and windy conditions, David England could have had been basking in his day in the sun. Instead, one of the newest arrivals and riders on the National Steeplechase Association circuit wanted to share the spotlight.
England, who scored 40 wins in the saddle in his native Great Britain, was given the mount on recent Great Britain import Caramelised. Together, they used a stirring deep stretch run to track down race-leader Welshman and jockey Graham Watters to win Saturday’s 88th running of the $50,000 Carolina Cup (Gr. III) feature presented by Mullikin Law.
The 5-year-old Dansili gelding, a recent purchase by Sharon Sheppard and Gillian Johnston who turned the training duties to Leslie Young, made the 2 1/8-mile trek over 10 National Fences in a time of 4:00.3/5. Welshman was a length behind in second followed by early pace-setter Step to the Bar with Who’s Counting rounding out the slimmed-down starting field of four novice jumpers.
After having hoisted the Carolina Cup trophy over his head for pictures in the winners’ enclosure, the 36-year-old England said he was merely the pilot who took advantage of all the prep work which was put into Caramelised at Young’s barn in the days and weeks leading up to Saturday’s race.
“Fair play,” said England, who rode his first two winners in America on Saturday at the Springdale Race Course, “I know I’ve done the steering today, but I’ve have a lot of help behind the scenes and it’s very much appreciated.
“I’ve done a bit of schooling on him, but Darren (former two-time NSA championship rider Nagle) rides him at home. I said to (Young’s assistant trainer) Brianne (Slater), ‘Can Darren ride him every day because he’s not the easiest; you need a good rider on him every day. If Darren hadn’t done the work that he’s done at home, I wouldn’t be able to ride him the way I wanted to in this race. A lot of the credit should go to Darren.”
While England received his first taste of NSA competition the previous week in the season opener in Aiken, Caramelised was making its debut on this side of the Atlantic. It was the first sanctioned start for the former Alan King-conditioned jumper since finishing fourth in a handicap hurdle at Great Britain’s Huntingdon Racecourse last November which was its next start following a victory in a handicap hurdle at England’s Plumpton Racecourse on Halloween Day of last year.
Wanting to settle Caramelised into his new surroundings, England received just what he wanted when Camden’s Bernie Dalton took Step to the Bar to the point from the drop of the starter’s flag and kept the 7-year-old gelding, trained by his wife Kate Dalton, there for the first seven fences.
Step to the Bar’s quick, but honest pace over ground listed as good following the late-morning rain, was to Caramelised’s liking.
“I wanted a really good strong and tight gallop, just to settle him. We got that, but he was still very keen,” England said.
“The main objective to begin with was to try and get him to switch off. In his races in England, he’s been fairly keen. That was our main objective. Then, it was just a case of gently, gently…”
From her viewing spot in the grandstand, Young’s assistant trainer Slater who was handling Caramelised on Saturday in the trainer’s absence was worried as to how the race might shake out. Her fears were calmed when Bernie Dalton decided to grab the lead with Step to the Bar.
“We were worried about the pace and if anybody wanted to go,” she said with a smile. “It looked like there was not a lot of pace in the race. Luckily, Bernie kind of went and it set up where we could settle him in. (Caramelised) can be a bit keen so the main objective was to try and get him to settle, get him jumping and into a rhythm; the rest was up to David.”
Step to the Bar held a lead, which fluctuated between two and three lengths, for the better part of the chase in which Graham Watters was content to play follow the leader with Caramelised third followed by a lagging Who’s Counting with Sean McDermott up.
As the quartet headed down the backside for the second and final time, Watters and Welshman began to make their move and tracked down the leader. By the time the field met the penultimate jump, Watters had his mount on the point. When the field met the final fence, Welshman cleared the plastic brush with an advantage of some four lengths, but still had to navigate Springdale’s lengthy stretch run.
Under a steady ride from England, Caramelised continued to dig in before pulling alongside and then, outside the race leader in deep stretch before hitting the wire for the win.
“I thought Graham set sail for home and I thought it would take a bit of catching him,” England said. “I was just praying and praying that (Caramelised’s) gauge wasn’t going to run out and, it didn’t. He picked up after the last, galloped to the line and picked a man off. It’s good.”
England said he picked up some tips as to Caramelised’s running style from his friend and English jockey Gavin Sheehan, who rode Caramelised to its win at Plumpton last fall. He added Sheehan’s name to a list of credits which included that of Young, Slater, Nagle and the horse’s owners.
England also said the best is yet to come for Caramelised which still had plenty left in him after crossing the finish line Saturday.
“He’s a horse who could probably go a bit further. He could even go 2 1/2 (miles) over here,” England said. “At the last, he stayed. It was a good performance so it’s onwards and upwards.”
As for what’s next for the 88th Carolina Cup champion, Slater said nothing is set in stone, but Saturday’s victory put more options on the table for Caramelised’s connections.
“We haven’t had him for too long so we’re still learning about him a little bit. I think he’s a nice young horse,” she said. “He’s very professional horse to deal with, but he can be a bit tough to gallop and that’s why Darren rides him every day.
“He shipped here great. He handled everything well in the paddock. He’s just a professional. That’s what you like to see.”