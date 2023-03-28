Through four games in Region 6-AAA play, the Camden baseball team has outscored its two Sumter County foes by a combined 59-2 score.
The Bulldogs (9-3, 4-0 in 6-AAA) closed out a two-game sweep of Lakewood by traveling to Sumter County last Friday night and returning home with a 12-1 victory.
Right-hander Byer Ware was the winning pitcher for Denny Beckley’s charges as he worked the first four innings, allowing an earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks. Davis Beckley came on to work the fifth and struck out the side in a game stopped after five frames by the 10-run rule.
The Bulldogs pounded out 11 hits with Zechariah Haney leading the way going 3-for-4. Lane Jordan, Patrick Daniels and Beckley also had multiple hits including a home run by Daniels, this third of the season. Wil Stines and Kade Bell had a hit each to round out the offensive output of the Bulldogs.