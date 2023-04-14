Choosing his words carefully, Camden head coach Denny Beckley was trying to come to grip with his team’s fourth-place finish in the three-day Kershaw-Richland Wood Bat Tournament that concluded Wednesday at American Legion Park.
The host Bulldogs slumped home to a 1-3 record in the event capped by an 8-5 loss to Sumter on the final day of competition. Playing four games in a span of less than 50 hours, Camden had just a 7-6 eight-inning win over Wilson on Monday to show for its efforts. Wednesday’s loss was the second to Sumter in the event.
The tourney final saw CHS (13-8) trail, 3-0, after five frames and 8-3 before scoring a pair in the top of the seventh. The Dogs were out-hit by a scant 10-9 count, but committed four errors while the Gamecocks (4-7-1) played error-free baseball in the field.
Asked whether the flurry of games in succession led to his team’s struggles, Beckley gave his own take on what he witnessed from Monday through Wednesday. The finale was a microcosm of a long, short week.
“I hate to sound so negative,” he said, “but I felt like our guys didn’t really want to be here. We didn’t have a whole lot of intensity or energy. When we finally did pick it up a little bit, it was too late.”
For the first five frames, Sumter starter Gavin Rivers threw blanks at Camden before the Bulldogs got to reliever Cooper Goff for three runs in the sixth and another two in a seventh in which they placed their first three batters on base with base hits.
Trailing, 3-0, entering the sixth inning, Camden’s three-run, one-out rally opened with Tanner Bowers being hit by a Goff pitch before taking second on a wild pitch. With two gone, Kade Bell laced an RBI single to left to put the Dogs on the board. After advancing to second on a passed ball, Bell scored from there on Aidan Heriot’s single to left. Heriot evened things at 3-3 when he came around from second on a Wil Stines single to left.
The good feeling did not last long as SHS got to CHS starter Byer Ware and reliever Zechariah Haney for five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Ware, a junior right-hander, allowed a solo run in the third and two more in the fifth before being pulled after having thrown 83 pitches with one gone in the seventh.
Ware fell to 4-2 with the loss on an afternoon in which the right-hander scattered seven hits while fanning four and walking a batter.
“Unbelievable,” Beckley said of Ware’s stint. “It was a great pitching performance for Byer; he deserved better luck than he received. We didn’t play good defense behind him. I thought he did a great job of pitching to contact and hitting his spots in the zone. He got a little tired and got the ball up in the end and they got to him.”
The five-run Sumter uprising came with the Gamecocks collecting six of their 10 hits in the frame with the big blows coming from Rivers’ two-run single and RBI hits off the bats of DuBose Rembert and Sean Rouse which upped the ante to 8-3.
Goff ran into trouble of his own, again, in a top of the seventh which was touched off by a Patrick Daniels single through the box. With Daniels on second after a wild pitch, Ware smacked a run-scoring double to center to make it 8-4. A Davis Beckley single put Dogs on the corners with no outs for Bowers, who sacrifice fly to left plated Ware. Goff got out of further trouble with a ground out and a pop out.
Rouse drove in two of Sumter’s first three runs with a two-out triple in the third and a one-out single an inning later before scoring on Chase Denton’s squeeze bunt to make it 3-0.
In addition to his pitching, Ware had a three-hit night at the plate en route to earning all-tournament honors while Heriot had a two-hit afternoon. The Bulldogs also were honored post-game with senior Bayne Simmons earning the team’s academic award.
With a 1-3 week behind them, the Dogs enter next week still in the mix for the Region 6-AAA title should they take care of business in a two-game series with Marlboro County and get some help from Darlington, which has a pair with Lake City, which is tied atop the circuit with Camden at 7-1.
Beckley said his team must forget about a dull three days of baseball and move forward.
“We’ve talked about the word ‘flush’ a lot and it hasn’t seemed to work a whole lot for us,” he said. “I’m not giving up hope; I’m just a little bit frustrated. I’m not worried about the losses that we’ve had. I’m worried about how we’ve lost and our mental approach. That’s the part that matters the most.”
Dogs go 1-2 in pool play: Camden got off to a slow start in the pool play segment of the Kershaw-Richland Wood Bat Tournament.
The Bulldogs split their two Monday games before suffering a 14-0 loss to Mid-Carolina Tuesday night.
In Monday afternoon’s opener with Sumter, the Bulldogs answered a one-run SHS top of the second with a run in the home portion of that inning as Haney led off with a single to center before stealing second. He later scored from third on a double play ground out.
The Gamecocks added solo runs in the third and sixth frames to grab a 3-1 lead; which is the way this one ended.
Camden threatened in the seventh as they loaded the bases after there were two outs with hits off the bats of Ware, Simmons and Heriot only to come away empty.
Campbell Denton received the starting mound nod for CHS and the sophomore lefty went the first six innings, allowing five hits while fanning three. Heriot came on in relief in the seventh and struck out the side.
CHS managed six hits in the matinee outing with five different players accounting for a single with Stines adding a double.
In Monday’s nightcap, the Bulldogs edged Wilson, 7-6, in an eight-inning game in which both sides started the eighth with a runner on second.
Camden, the visiting team, had Stines start the inning at second base. He scored on Ware’s sacrifice fly to left. The Tigers, who committed seven errors, left their runner stranded on second as Stines worked a 12-pitch eighth to get the victory. His work came after Simmons threw 3.1 innings of strong relief pitching after taking over from starter Jason Grant.
The Dogs scored a pair in the top of the first as Lane Jordan singled and later scored on an error on a ball hit by Daniels. Daniels came home from third when Bell drew a bases-loaded walk.
Wilson scored three in the bottom of the first before CHS scored solo runs in the second and third to go back on top, 4-3. In the second, Heriot led off with a single, stole both second and third before scoring on a Daniels single. An inning later, Bowers was hit by a pitch and came in on Heriot’s single to center.
Trailing, 5-4, after a two-run Wilson third, the Bulldogs evened things in the fourth as Daniels reached on a fielders’ choice and scored on Haney’s single. After WHS scored a go-ahead run in the fourth, CHS evened things at 6-6 with a run in the sixth when Haney singled and came home on a throwing error.
Camden collected eight hits in the win with Heriot and Haney having two-hit games while Daniels drove in a pair of runs.
In Tuesday’s pool play finale, Mid-Carolina scored three runs in each of the first two innings to go on top, 6-0, before scoring four times in both the fourth and fifth frames to put this one away in five innings. The Rebels banged out 13 hits while Camden’s lone hit was supplied by Haney’s leadoff single in the third.