Madison Stokes pitched her way out of a bases-loaded with no outs jam in the top of the seventh, surrendering two runs before striking out the final two batters of the game as the Camden softball team hung on for a 5-4 win over visiting Darlington on Tuesday at Marcus Warren Field Tuesday night.
The Region 6-AAA victory gave Lynn Looney’s troops a 4-1 conference mark heading into tonight’s second game of the two-game season series in the Pee Dee.
Camden (10-3) carried a 5-2 lead into the final inning only to see the Lady Falcons close the gap to a run before Stokes set the final two batters down on strikes to seal the deal.
Stokes, a sophomore right-hander, went the distance inside the circle and allowed nine hits, two earned runs while fanning three batters.
Darlington grabbed a 1-0 lead after the first inning and a half of play. After having left the base jammed in the third, the Lady Bulldogs evened things at 1-1 with a run in the fourth when Joy Back rapped a two-out single before Alliyah Haney laid down a bunt for a single.
After both players advance on an errant throw on Haney’s bunt, Back slid across the plate on a wild pitch.
The Lady Falcons went on top, 2-1, with a run in the fifth only for Camden to stage another two-out rally and score three times to take a 5-2 lead.
Haydin Williams, Brylee Watkins and Stokes each had two hits for Camden which had nine on the evening. Audrianna Phillips, Back and Haney added one hit apiece to round out the offense for the winners.
One night after Tuesday’s emotional one-run region win, the Lady Bulldogs hosted 4A A.C. Flora and came out on the short end of a 10-1 score.
The visiting Lady Falcons strung together 16 hits while taking advantage of seven Camden errors to send the hostesses to 10-4 on the season.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed, 3-1, after four innings before A.C. Flora used a six-run fifth to grab a 9-1 advantage.
Camden was limited to a pair of hits in the setback with Rylee Barngrover and Back getting a single each.