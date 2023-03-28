The Camden boys and girls track teams swept to victory in a multi-team meet held last Monday at the Bulldog Athletic Complex.
The CHS boys led the way with 108 points followed by Region 6-AAA foe Darlington with 54. Camden Military Academy was third with 38 points followed by McBee.
The Lady Bulldogs won their three-team event with 108.5 points which led Darlington (69.5) and McBee’s 45 points.
The Bulldogs swept the relays winning the 4 x 100-, 4 x 400- and 4 x 800-meter relay races while also winning the big man relay. Collecting individual wins for Louis Clyburn’s Bulldogs and their events were Kendal Cooke (400 meters), Hunter McCaskill (400-meter hurdles), Henry Green (200 meters), Davis Kinard (800 meters), Zack Earle (discus), Grayson White (shot put) and Dylan Locklear in the long jump.
The Lady Bulldogs also captured the 4 x 100-, 4 x 400- and 4 x 800-meter relay races. Camden’s Leiyana Rose won the long jump with a school-record leap of 16 feet, 10 inches while also winning the triple jump. Caroline Cassidy took the 400 meter hurdles with Deanna Jeffcoat (javelin), Leah Hendrix (discus), Christina Lawson (shot put) and Ihliviah Greene (400 meters) winning those events.