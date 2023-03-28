Frankie Ward freely admits that his team’s calling card is pitching. What happens when Ward’s offense catches fire? The answer came quickly and loudly as Lugoff-Elgin used an 11-run bottom of the first to pave the way to a 14-1 thrashing of visiting Ridge View Thursday night at Optimist Field.
The victory gave the Demons a two-game sweep of their Region 5-4A foes while improving to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
In their opening salvo, the hosts did their damage on five hits while taking advantage of five Blazer errors. Throw in a dominant performance from starter Jake Morris — who worked the first four innings of the run-rule-shorted five inning affair — and the Demons showed why they are a threat to win the region crown.
On this night, L-E parlayed 13 hits into 14 runs while Morris allowed one hit while fanning 10 RV batters before Billy Robertson came on in the fifth to get some work in. All Robertson would do was to allow an unearned run while striking out the side.
It was that 11-run uprising against RV starter Jackson Kennedy which set the tone for this one.
“For us,” said Ward, the third-year L-E bench boss, “it’s always important, no matter who it’s against, to get off to a good start in the region and we did that this week. We have some things that we have to clean up and have some things that we need to get better at doing because we know each opponent is going to get tougher, tougher and tougher down the road.”
Morris, who got stronger as the evening went along, issued a pair of two-out walks in the top of the first, but got Calvin Murray to go down swinging to keep the runners in place.
Kennedy was not so fortunate.
Cobe Evans opened the home half of the first by reaching on a two-base error before stealing third. Jay Bowling then reached on an error as Evans scored before Bowling swiped second. A walk to Skiler Jackson and a Morris bunt single loaded the bases for Riley Ward who sent a two-run single to left to make it 3-0.
With one gone and runners on second and third, a dropped third strike and a throwing error with Wyatt Hornsby at the plate brought the fourth and fifth runs home.
Consecutive errors on balls hit by Turner Goff and Watson Harvley extended the inning which brought Evans up for the second time with the senior shortstop sending a two-run double to left center. Bowling then delivered a run-scoring single to center to make it 9-0. Bowling scored the 10th run on Ward’s sacrifice fly to center before Jackson, who singled, closed the first inning scoring when he came home on a wild pitch.
“We were able to score some runs early which is really good for our guy to go back on the mound for the next inning for us,” Ward said. “I thought we were able to do what we were supposed to do tonight which is put them away early.”
With Morris dominating on the hill, the Demons added solo runs in the second, third and fourth frames.
In the second, Goff led off with a single with Austin Hewitt driving in the 12th run with a single to right. An inning later, Riley Ward smacked a leadoff single to left before scoring on Goff’s two-out single to right.
The scoring closed in the fourth as the Demons filled the bases with no outs with Morris lining an RBI single to center to knock in Jake Downer, who opened the frame by being hit by a pitch.
Following his two-walk first inning and allowing his only hit, a double to Breylon Boyd, to open the second, Morris was in cruise control on the mound. He then handed the baton to Robertson whose three punch outs gave the hosts 13 in the shortened contest.
“I thought Jake’s last couple innings were his best. Billy has been a guy for us all year, too. Those guys need to get their work in,” Ward said of his use of pitchers on Thursday.
“We want to build our pitch counts up and we want them to continue to climb as our season goes along so that near the end of the season, when you’re playing games that really matter, these guys can go out there and eat those innings up.”
Ward was particularly impressed with how the lefty Morris settled into a groove and had all his pitches working, starting with a dominating fastball.
“Early in the preseason, Jakes had been up to 89 (miles per hour.) As the innings went on tonight, I thought his velo (velocity) got better … I thought his command got better. That’s important for him,” Ward said. “And, sometimes, having runs behind you, like we did tonight, is important, too.”
The L-E offense received two-hit nights from Evans, Hewitt, Morris, Ward and Goff.
What impressed Frankie Ward was his team did not play down to their competition.
“We talk all the time about playing the game and not worrying about our opponent in the other dugout. We have to do what we do. If we do that, we’re going to be in a lot of baseball games,” Ward said. “I thought, for the most part, our guys did that very well tonight