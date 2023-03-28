Doing all its damage in the home half of the first inning, Andrew Jackson held off North Central, 3-0, in a Region 5-AA baseball game played Friday night in Kershaw.
The loss evened the Knights’ record at 4-4 overall and gave Brandon Faulkenberry’s squad a 2-4 conference ledger.
The Volunteers, the defending AA state champion and second-ranked AA entry in the state this year, got to NC starter Colt Babic for three runs in their first at-bat thanks to RBI singles off the bats of Landon Peavy and starting pitcher Brady Williams and a sacrifice fly from Fuller Sims.
That run support would be all Williams needed as he worked the first four innings in which he allowed two hits while fanning five batters and walking one to help AJ sweep the two-game series with its neighboring rival.
Babic, an eighth-grade right-hander, worked the first 4.1 frames for the Knights. He scattered five hits while striking out three AJ batters before Cade Branham came on to throw the final 1.2 innings.
Ashton Brazell led the NC offense with a pair of hits in three trips to the plate. Defensively, the Knights did not commit an error in the field.