Aaliyah Haney belted two triples to go along with a single in four at-bats as the Camden softball team handed host Lakewood a 15-5 loss in Friday’s Region 6-AAA game stopped after five innings by the 10-run rule.
Lynn Looney’s Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-1 in conference play and 7-4 overall with the win.
Camden put this one away thanks to an eight-run explosion in the top of the fourth to put the guests comfortably in front with a 13-0 lead.
In addition to Haney’s big night at the plate, Jayden Kennedy and Madison Stokes each tripled for the Lady Dogs. Alyssa Faulkenberry, Haydin Williams and Isabel Trapp also had hits for Camden which collected eight on the night.
Stokes picked up the pitching win for the Lady Bulldogs as the sophomore right-hander gave up an earned run while striking out four and walking two batters on the evening.