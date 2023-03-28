Tuesday: North Central @ Great Falls (G — 4 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin, Hammond vs. Camden (G — 4:30 p.m.); Camden @ Governor’s School (TEN — 5 p.m.); A.C. Flora @ Lugoff-Elgin (GSOC — 5:30 p.m.); Marlboro County @ Camden (GSOC — 6 p.m.); Camden @ Darlington (BB — 6:30 p.m.); Westwood @ Lugoff-Elgin (BB — 6:30 p.m.); Darlington @ Camden (SB — 7 p.m.); Marlboro County @ Camden (BSOC — 7 p.m.); A.C. Flora @ Lugoff-Elgin (BSOC — 7 p.m.); Buford @ North Central (SB — 7 p.m.); Buford @ North Central (BB — 7:30 p.m.)
Wednesday: Andrew Jackson, Cheraw @ North Central (G — 4 p.m.); Camden, Lugoff-Elgin in Blazer Invitational @ Cobblestone (G — 4:30 p.m.); North Central @ Chesterfield (TR — 5 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ White Knoll (SB — 7 p.m.)
Thursday: Lugoff-Elgin @ West Florence (G — 4:30 p.m.); Camden @ River Bluff (TEN — 5 p.m.); Westwood @ Lugoff-Elgin (TEN — 5 p.m.); North Central @ Central (TR — 5 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ Irmo (GSOC — 7 p.m.); Camden @ Andrew Jackson (BB — 6:30 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ Westwood (BB — 6:30 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ Irmo (BSOC — 7 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ Darlington (SB — 7 p.m.)
Friday: Camden @ Lakewood (GSOC — 6 p.m.); Darlington @ Camden (BB — 6:30 p.m.); Camden @ Lakewood (BSOC — 7 p.m.); Camden @ Darlington (SB — 7 p.m.); North Central @ Buford (BB — 7:30 p.m.); North Central @ Central (SB — 7:30 p.m.) Lugoff-Elgin in Run at the Beach (TR — TBA)
Saturday: The 88th running of the Carolina Cup Races presented by Mullikin Law at the Springdale Race Course (1:30 p.m. post time; Gates open at 9 a.m.)