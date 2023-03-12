Andrew Jackson State Park will host Andrew Jackson’s 256th Birthday Celebration from 10 a.m. until 4 pm. Saturday, March 18.
Take a stroll around the lawn to meet traditional crafters and reenactors. Listen to the blasts of black powder guns during firing demonstrations by Revolutionary War reenactors. See how everyday items that we can get at any retail store today were made by hand during seventh President Jackson’s time.
Enjoy the various hands-on activity tables where you may play with colonial toys, write on a slate or with a quill pen, churn butter and dip candles. Visit with traditional crafters on the museum lawn as they demonstrate 18th century skills and sell their wares.
Visit the museum to learn why we celebrate this native son. Browse the gift shop to find books and souvenirs to purchase. Don’t forget to get a tour of the one-room schoolhouse led by the Retired Educators of Lancaster County.
Bring your spending money with you to make a unique purchase. This year, you can buy baskets, colonial games, costumes, salt, lye soap and more. Porkbelly BBQ will sell barbecue from 11 a.m. until they run out. Have a sweet treat from the bake sale for dessert.
Andrew Jackson State Park, the Friends of Andrew Jackson State Park and the Lancaster County Retired Educators sponsor this annual event.
Andrew Jackson State Park preserves and protects the site of Andrew Jackson’s boyhood home in South Carolina. Among its attractions are a museum about Andrew Jackson’s boyhood, a reproduction schoolhouse, trails, campground and a fishing lake.
The park is 9 miles north of Lancaster on U.S. 521 at 196 Andrew Jackson Park Road. Admission to the park is $3 for adults; $1.50 for S.C. seniors/disabled/active-duty National Guard; $1 for youth ages 6-15; ages 5 and younger get in free.
For more information, call the park at 803-285-3344.