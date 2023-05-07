JAARS Inc., the global nonprofit provider of specialized aviation, communications and training solutions for “off-the-grid” mission work, will kick off a year of 75th anniversary celebrations on May 12-13, with a public concert, the premiere of “Whatever It Takes” (a history of JAARS by an Emmy-award-winning documentarian), the rededication of historic STOL (short take-off and landing) aircraft, public tours of a World War II-era DC-3, which later flew missions for JAARS, and more.
“Whatever It Takes” is a history of JAARS by an Emmy-award-winning documentarian. See trailer at https://vimeo.com/823484272.
The JAARS Base in Waxhaw was established in 1960 due to friendship with Billy Graham and the generosity of Henderson Belk.
Most events at the JAARS Base, 7405 JAARS Road, Waxhaw, N.C., are open to the public. Please see our Facebook and Instagram for more details and a schedule of events leading up to the weekend celebration.
Since 1948, JAARS has operated in South America, Africa, Central Asia and the South Pacific to “reduce barriers, ease burdens and deliver God’s Word.” It provides critical logistical support both to global mission partners and to local language communities who are most often geographically isolated and marginalized — socially, educationally, economically and spiritually.
For more info on JAARS, visit www.jaars.org.